Tallinn's Municipal Police launch proceedings over dangerous building in Kadriorg

A building next to the Swan Pond in Tallinn's Kadriorg has been cordoned off with hazard tape since early May because its windows could fall onto the street. MUPO launched proceedings Monday after the owner failed to eliminate the danger for more than a month.

Krislin Pärt, head of the district work and proceedings department at Tallinn Municipal Police, told ERR that a patrol was called to L. Koidula tänav 32 on May 8. Officers found that windows on the building's second floor were at risk of falling and could endanger passersby.

A pedestrian path leading to Kadriorg Park runs beneath the hazardous windows.

According to Pärt, the patrol put up hazard tape to warn people of the danger. The manager of the privately owned property was notified the same day and ordered to eliminate the hazard.

MUPO Deputy Director Janek Lass said property manager Arkaadia Haldus is responsible for the building, which was also sent photographs showing the building's dangerous condition. According to Lass, Arkaadia Haldus told MUPO it would send a representative to the site.

After receiving an inquiry from ERR, MUPO carried out a follow-up inspection on June 15 and found that the danger had not been eliminated. The agency therefore launched administrative proceedings.

"An official will contact the building manager again and explain the key aspects of the proceedings. The owner will be ordered to seal the openings of the unused building's windows and prevent access to the property. The official handling the case will set a deadline for complying with these obligations," Pärt said.

Arkaadia Haldus did not respond to ERR's request for comment.

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