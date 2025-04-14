Builder to demolish, rebuild Tartu's sinking apartment building

An apartment building along the Emajõgi riverside in Tartu is being demolished and rebuilt by Mapri Ehitus after sinking so severely that it was condemned by consumer and technical regulators last month.

According to a recent agreement, builder Mapri Ehitus will build the new apartment building using a solution for the foundation that was included in its original plans but had been abandoned, daily Tartu Postimees reported Monday (link in Estonian).

"When the house was originally built, they went with a cheaper solution," said Margo Lemetti, who is representing the residents of Lubja 2a. "We've reached a key milestone."

Lemetti praised the construction company for ultimately agreeing to a deal.

Built on the left bank of the Emajõgi River in 2015, the apartment building at Lubja 2a has tilted so severely due to sinking that the Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) barred anyone from continuing to live there as of March, with limited exceptions valid until April.

According to residents, one side of the building has sunk by 37 centimeters already, and gotten so dangerous that if this sinking cannot be stopped, the building will ultimately collapse.

Residents believe the sinking has been caused by the use of incorrect foundation piling, and took the builder, Mapri Ehitus OÜ, to court.

