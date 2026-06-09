Four new clay courts to replace Kadriorg's old tennis infrastructure

Kadriorg Tennis Center has begun reconstructing its old courts and will replace them with four upgraded clay courts, which are expected to be completed later this summer. The center is also in talks with the City of Tallinn about building a new tennis hall.

Natalie Teder, a member of the management board of the tennis center on L. Koidula tänav, told ERR that the tennis courts built in the 1970s will finally be renovated.

According to Teder, the construction process is time-consuming and requires a careful approach, so she could not yet specify an exact completion date for the courts.

A large amount of debris was uncovered during cleanup work beneath the old tennis courts. The cleanup, which began about a month ago, has now been completed and the first construction work started on Monday. The owner is also developing green space around the tennis center's courts and has begun drainage work.

Teder said clay courts are difficult to maintain because depressions form in the surface and a new layer of clay material must be added each spring.

"Every season starts almost from scratch," Teder said.

Clay courts remain popular among recreational players, but they require regular watering, brushing and ongoing maintenance.

While courts normally need to be watered for several hours a day, Teder said pipes being installed beneath the new Kadriorg courts will allow them to be watered regularly throughout the day and will provide a more visually appealing solution.

Architect's vision of the new Kadriorg tennis pavilion. Source: Andres Alver

Many modern tennis courts use artificial surfaces, which can often be uncomfortable on the feet. Clay courts are made of crushed brick and clay-sand material. In Teder's view, they are the softest and safest surface for joints because they allow players to slide.

In addition to the outdoor courts, the tennis center hopes to replace its existing tennis hall with a new one in the future, as the indoor courts are in poor condition, according to Teder. Including the older indoor courts, Kadriorg Tennis Center currently has 14 operational tennis courts.

"Plans for the new tennis hall have been completed and have received positive feedback from the city government," Teder said.

The company began designing the new hall six years ago, but it has not yet received final approval from the city to proceed with construction.

Tallinn Mayor Peeter Raudsepp told ERR that he could not yet provide any concrete information. According to Raudsepp, it is not yet known when the city might make a decision on the project.

"This is a fairly old issue and right now we (the City of Tallinn) are dealing with it. We're reviewing the history of what has been done and when. It may take a couple of days before things become clear," Raudsepp said.

The author of the preliminary design for the new tennis hall is architect Andres Alver.

"Architects believe the new hall should be built in place of the tennis courts along Laagna tee, while the existing tennis hall on L. Koidula tänav should be partially or completely demolished," Teder said.

Architect's vision of the new Kadriorg tennis pavilion. Source: Andres Alver

The new tennis pavilion has been designed with a transparent structure to bring more light to a more remote corner of Kadriorg Park. According to Teder, the new tennis hall would provide a more modern solution for Kadriorg. The center's goal is to construct a building that can be opened during the summer and heated during the winter.

"The building's designation is somewhat conditional because under the current detailed plan only inflatable structures are permitted there at the moment," Teder acknowledged.

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