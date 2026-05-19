Gallery: New high-rise planned for Tallinn's Kompassi tänav

Developer G11 is planning to build a mixed-use building of up to 13 stories on Kompassi Square in central Tallinn, housing both commercial space and apartments.

G11 OÜ, belonging to real estate developer Endover owner Endo Tõnuver, has submitted a proposal to the Tallinn Urban Planning Department to initiate a detailed plan for a plot at Kompassi Square in central Tallinn where the company intends to build a structure of up to 13 stories.

As the planned building would stand behind Endover's upscale Ambassador apartment development, the new structure has been designed in a stepped form. The lower section, beginning at three stories, would face Ambassador, while the taller section, rising to 13 stories, would face Gonsiori tänav.

The plan covers not only the building itself but also the surrounding area. According to the proposal, the street frontage along Gonsiori tänav is intended to be made more cohesive, while the surrounding street and urban space would also be upgraded. The outdoor area around the building is planned as a square with abundant greenery, largely located between Reimani 8 and the new building.

Parking spaces are planned underground, with two subterranean levels to be constructed.

The plot currently contains benches, a bus stop and limited greenery. On the Reimani tänav side of the planned building stands Kannike flower shop, built in the 1960s. The explanatory memorandum notes that visibility of the architecturally valuable flower shop is to be preserved. To ensure the shop remains visible and to expand pedestrian space, much of the ground floor of the new building has been designed as a pass-through area.

The western part of the plot is planned as a square with tall greenery.

Historically, Kompassi Square was built up; until 1960, for example, the buildings of the Pühtitsa Convent auxiliary monastery stood there.

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