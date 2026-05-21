New exhibition is 'ükskõik' for Estonian artist Marta Vaarik

Tuesday evening saw the opening of an exhibition of work from artist Marta Vaarik at Tallinn's Artrovert Gallery.

Titled "1kõik," the exhibition's name is a play on words: "ükskõik," which loosely ranslated means "whatever" or "one or the other," when presented with a choice.

For Vaarik, it symbolizes letting go and, through that, achieving inner peace.

Cinematographer Elen Lotman has said "ükskõik" may be the most "Buddhist "word in the Estonian language, in that it means both one thing and everything at the same time.

In any case, the exhibition's works have been created using all of Vaarik's favorite media: Photography, painting, video and performance, and sculpture. True to the artist's style, social themes are also present (see gallery).

The exhibition is at the Artrovert Gallery on Telliskivi and Ristiku in Tallinn, and runs to June 27.

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