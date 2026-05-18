X!

Kumu to unveil Kristi Kongi's largest solo exhibition 'Chromatic Drift'

News
Kristi Kongi.
Kristi Kongi. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian painter Kristi Kongi's largest solo exhibition, 'Chromatic Drift,' will open at the Kumu Art Museum on May 22, spreading colors and motifs across the floors, walls, windows and courtyard of the great hall.

'Chromatic Drift' is Kongi's most extensive solo exhibition to date, featuring new works created specifically for this event. According to curator Ann Mirjam Vaikla, the paintings exude a darkness where pure spectral colors are replaced by earthy tones like purple, brown and burgundy.

"These seemingly burning landscapes speak of the aesthetics of the Anthropocene, where the collective perception of both ecological unrest and an uncertain sociopolitical situation has become a reflection of the modern world through the artist's perception," Vaikla said.

Kumu Art Museum Director Kadi Polli said the museum's great hall is rarely entrusted for new productions. Among Estonian artists, only Jaan Toomik in 2007 and Kaido Ole in 2012 have created works specifically for this space. "Collaborating with Kongi during Kumu's anniversary year is significant. Organizing an exhibition that encompasses not only the 1,000 square meters of the large exhibition hall but also the courtyard and windows is an extraordinary creative opportunity and challenge for both the artist and the museum," Polli noted.

The exhibition is accompanied by a book in which U.S.-based Colombian curator Sara Garzón, art historian and critic Sirje Helme, and Vaikla analyze Kongi's work and art practice. The publication contains extensive visual materials on the works created for the exhibition and the creative process that spanned several years, both in the artist's studio in Tallinn and during her art residency at Cerámica Suro in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Kongi has participated in numerous exhibitions in Estonia and abroad. Her solo exhibitions have taken place at the Tallinn Art Hall, Tartu Art House, Kogo Gallery, Karen Huber Gallery in Mexico City and many other venues.

Her works are in the collections of the Art Museum of Estonia, Tartu Art Museum, European Central Bank and European Patent Office, as well as in private collections worldwide. Since 2017, Kongi has been working as an associate professor and head of the painting department at the at the Faculty of Fine Arts of the Estonian Academy of Arts.

'Chromatic Drift' will remain open in the great hall of the Kumu Art Museum until October 11. Due to Kumu's anniversary summer, Kongi's exhibition and the museum courtyard will also be open on Mondays from May 25 to September 30, when the rest of the museum is closed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Argo Ideon

Related

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:00

District Court hands man 18-year sentence for murder

16:54

Cinamon to reopen cinema in historic Kosmos building

16:40

Psychiatrist: Half our patients could be helped by family doctors

16:05

Harri Tiido: Former U.S. ambassador reflects on autocracy and democracy

15:45

Kumu to unveil Kristi Kongi's largest solo exhibition 'Chromatic Drift'

15:25

Estonian MPs seek motorbikes' right to use bus lanes

15:03

Consent law would change little in the prosecution's work

14:54

Air Force urges people to report flying objects as Spring Storm 2026 kicks off

14:45

Meelis Oidsalu: Misleading optics in Estonia's drone defense

14:36

Gallery: U.S. unveils designs for new Tallinn embassy building

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.05

Young people struggling to find work in Estonia despite being proactive

15.05

Colonel: No warning needed in Estonia over Finland, Latvia overnight drone incursions

14:36

Gallery: U.S. unveils designs for new Tallinn embassy building

11:10

Cambridge English exam no longer free of charge in Estonia from summer 2027

17.05

Kaja Kallas rules out running for president of Estonia

15.05

Estonian electric bicycle maker Ampler Bikes files for bankruptcy

08:28

Estonia's overland hydrogen pipeline plan gets Baltic Sea competitor

16.05

Former teacher sentenced to seven years' prison time over pedophilia offenses

09:11

Estonian experts and politicians against young people's social media ban

17.05

Eesti 200: Estonia needs radical changes

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo