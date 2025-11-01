X!

50 years later, Kumu recreates revolutionary Soviet-era Estonian art show

News
Estonian artist Leonhard Lapin's flyer for
Estonian artist Leonhard Lapin's flyer for "Harku 1975." Source: Art Museum of Estonia
News

Tallinn's Kumu Art Museum is marking 50 years since "Harku 1975," a groundbreaking unofficial show where young artists and scientists drew crowds by the busload.

The event brought together artists Leonhard Lapin, Sirje Runge and Raul Meel, along with young scientists at the Harku Institute of Experimental Biology, represented by Tõnu Karu. Though permission was only granted for a seminar, the group also mounted a revolutionary art display.

Curator Liisa Kaljula said the 1975 Harku exhibition, with its atmosphere resembling more rock concert than art show, was in many ways a pivotal event.

"First of all, it was the last unofficial exhibition in Estonian art history," she said. "By the 1970s, the art scene had gotten so liberal that there was no need for unofficial shows anymore — everything could be displayed in official venues."

What was displayed at Harku has since become part of the Estonian art canon, but at the time, it was radically innovative. Back then, paintings, sculptures and graphic art on the scene were usually confined to strict formats: paintings and graphics hung on walls, while sculptures sat on pedestals.

"But at this exhibition, everything was freer," Kaljula continued. "Paintings extended into the room, sculptures moved and even made sounds. In the context of 1975, it was completely revolutionary — very innovative for Estonian art at the time."

The works on view at Kumu come from both museums and private collections. Their arrangement in the museum' fourth-floor Project Room 3 nearly identically replicates the original display from half a century ago, giving visitors a sense of the historic exhibition's energy and impact.

"Harku 1975: Objects, Concepts" will remain open at Kumu Art Museum in Tallinn through October 2026.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:01

50 years later, Kumu recreates revolutionary Soviet-era Estonian art show

16:23

Most speeders in Saaremaa are visitors to the island, police say

15:03

Fatal Southern Estonian crash highlights gaps in domestic violence response

13:19

Estonia's DV policy progress 'ended the Soviet occupation era,' says PM

12:01

All 12 Eesti Laul finalists set for 2026 showdown

10:54

Estonia halves surveillance permits, number of people tracked still steady

09:46

Estonia's inflation finally showing signs of slowing

31.10

Top Estonian artists head to Latvia for first ever Riga Music Week

31.10

Tallinn Mechanism members announce additional €60 million support for Ukraine

31.10

Lux Express puts Tallinn-Tartu departure time back to cater for late flights

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.10

Estonia rejects biometric passport exceptions for Russian children

30.10

Major Estonian businessman's company fined €7.1 million in Lithuania

31.10

Lux Express puts Tallinn-Tartu departure time back to cater for late flights

31.10

Swedish company sells share of Tallinn's Solaris keskus

27.10

Estonian company covertly refueling Russia's shadow fleet vessels

30.10

E-scooter rider killed in road traffic accident in Tartu

31.10

EDF intelligence head: Pokrovsk not ready to fall in the next few days

30.10

EDF commander: War hysteria doing Estonia a disservice

31.10

Andrus Merilo: A defense force ready for victory

09:46

Estonia's inflation finally showing signs of slowing

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo