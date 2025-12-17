X!

Filmmaker Rao Heidmets' new art turns Estonian folk patterns into butterflies

News
Rao Heidmets'
Rao Heidmets' ""Folk Butterflies." Source: Rao Heidmets
News

Filmmaker and artist Rao Heidmets brings Estonian folk patterns to life in his solo show "Folk Butterflies" at Tartu's Omicum Gallery.

The show features 20 digital works depicting new, yet-unnamed butterfly species. Their wing patterns draw on traditional designs — some clearly echoing motifs from folk dress, while others hint at heritage more subtly.

An avid nature enthusiast and butterfly collector as a child, Heidmets said modern technology allows him to experiment with shapes and patterns in entirely new ways.

"They have such beautiful patterns, and the point of this exhibition is that they're not national butterflies, but folk butterflies — like folk tales and legends," he said.

The artist photographed patterns from traditional Estonian dress, knit socks and slippers at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) and then applied them to his butterfly designs.

Heidmets added that the exhibition does not aim to define regional species.

"I can't exactly show you what a Muhu or Seto butterfly looks like — but that's left for the viewer to decide," he said.

"Folk Butterflies" will be on view at Omicum Gallery, located at the University of Tartu's Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology, through mid-February.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor, Aili Vahtla

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:55

Dutch star Joost Klein performing in Tallinn next June

18:23

Estonian violinist Hans Christian Aavik named 2025 Musician of the Year

18:02

Photos: First defensive bunkers being installed in southeast Estonia

17:39

Tallinn to turn muddy downtown square into vibrant floral meadow

17:05

Filmmaker Rao Heidmets' new art turns Estonian folk patterns into butterflies

16:32

'Homeless' church bells given new lease of life by art historian

16:27

Falling European natural gas prices not likely to reach Estonian consumers till February

16:01

From construction to kids: Top childcare worker's one-year stint turns to five

15:34

Acclaimed British act Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark to play in Tallinn

15:08

Basketball team TalTech/Alexela wins third ENBL match in a row

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.12

Wizz Air wants to become a leading airline at Tallinn Airport

08:42

Officer: Purpose of Estonia's defense forces is not to provide language training

16.12

European Commission criticizes funding of Estonia's public broadcaster

16.12

President: Ambassador's suggestions in Kazakhstan suprised me and my advisors

10.12

Estonian volunteer aid worker in Ukraine: We fear the time when we can truly grieve

15.12

New year tax changes expected to increase Estonia's deficit

16.12

Estonia to allocate wartime crisis roles to 56,000 from private sector

13.12

Estonia requests extension from EU minimum tax exemption

16.12

Eastern flank security must become an EU priority, Estonian PM says

16.12

Official investigation finds no new causes in 1994 Estonia ferry sinking

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo