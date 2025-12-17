Filmmaker Rao Heidmets' new art turns Estonian folk patterns into butterflies

Filmmaker and artist Rao Heidmets brings Estonian folk patterns to life in his solo show "Folk Butterflies" at Tartu's Omicum Gallery.

The show features 20 digital works depicting new, yet-unnamed butterfly species. Their wing patterns draw on traditional designs — some clearly echoing motifs from folk dress, while others hint at heritage more subtly.

An avid nature enthusiast and butterfly collector as a child, Heidmets said modern technology allows him to experiment with shapes and patterns in entirely new ways.

"They have such beautiful patterns, and the point of this exhibition is that they're not national butterflies, but folk butterflies — like folk tales and legends," he said.

The artist photographed patterns from traditional Estonian dress, knit socks and slippers at the Estonian National Museum (ERM) and then applied them to his butterfly designs.

Heidmets added that the exhibition does not aim to define regional species.

"I can't exactly show you what a Muhu or Seto butterfly looks like — but that's left for the viewer to decide," he said.

"Folk Butterflies" will be on view at Omicum Gallery, located at the University of Tartu's Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology, through mid-February.

--

