Ukrainian artist's 'Tree of Life' connects cultural roots and symbols in Varnja

A special Christmas tree featuring Ukrainian and Estonian national symbols has been created by artist Viktoria Berezina at the Voronja Gallery in Varnja, near the shores of Lake Peipus.

The work, entitled "Tree of Life," was designed using the traditional Ukrainian paper cutting style known as "vytynanka."

Vytynanka involves filigree patterns being formed from a single sheet of paper, highlighting the poetic interplay of light and shadow. The technique first appeared in rural villages in Ukraine in the middle of the 19th century, as a form of home decoration.

"Tree of Life" intertwines elements of Berezina's roots with symbols and motifs that are important to her. The spruce tree conceals a rich world of symbols: firebirds embody wonder and inspiration, doves bring a message of hope and clear skies. At the very top stands a crow, which symbolizes wisdom and memory and is also the symbol of the Voronja Gallery.

An important part of the vytynanka style is the emphasis on nature and national motifs. The tree's decorative ornaments include sunflowers and cornflowers – the national symbols of Ukraine and Estonia, respectively. For Berezina, these represent a delicate dialogue between the two cultures.

"In the Voronja Christmas tree, I brought together everything that is dear to me: my roots, memories, Ukraine and Estonia and the symbols associated with them," she said.

"The tree of life connects the earth and the sky, the past and the future. The birds on the tree are both protectors and messengers, who preserve family stories and memories," Berezina added.

"This is already our third Christmas tree created in collaboration with Viktoria. We displayed the first one three years ago at the tARTu store, the second one was erected last year at the HAKI gallery, and the third one has now arrived at the Voronja Gallery," said Kaili Kask and Raul Oreškin, who run the Voronja Gallery.

"We have a lot in common with Viktoria, but it is art that brought us together and has united us more and more strongly over the years."

Viktoria Berezina's "Tree of Life" will remain on display in front of the Voronja Gallery until the end of January. The tree is made of reflective material and is visible even in the dark.

---

