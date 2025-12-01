X!

Ukrainian artist's 'Tree of Life' connects cultural roots and symbols in Varnja

News
Viktora Berezina's
Viktora Berezina's "Tree of Life" at the Voronja Gallery in Varnja. Source: Mariia Kilk
News

A special Christmas tree featuring Ukrainian and Estonian national symbols has been created by artist Viktoria Berezina at the Voronja Gallery in Varnja, near the shores of Lake Peipus.

The work, entitled "Tree of Life," was designed using the traditional Ukrainian paper cutting style known as "vytynanka."

Vytynanka involves filigree patterns being formed from a single sheet of paper, highlighting the poetic interplay of light and shadow. The technique first appeared in rural villages in Ukraine in the middle of the 19th century, as a form of home decoration.

"Tree of Life" intertwines elements of Berezina's roots with symbols and motifs that are important to her. The spruce tree conceals a rich world of symbols: firebirds embody wonder and inspiration, doves bring a message of hope and clear skies. At the very top stands a crow, which symbolizes wisdom and memory and is also the symbol of the Voronja Gallery.

An important part of the vytynanka style is the emphasis on nature and national motifs. The tree's decorative ornaments include sunflowers and cornflowers – the national symbols of Ukraine and Estonia, respectively. For Berezina, these represent a delicate dialogue between the two cultures.

"In the Voronja Christmas tree, I brought together everything that is dear to me: my roots, memories, Ukraine and Estonia and the symbols associated with them," she said.

"The tree of life connects the earth and the sky, the past and the future. The birds on the tree are both protectors and messengers, who preserve family stories and memories," Berezina added.

"This is already our third Christmas tree created in collaboration with Viktoria. We displayed the first one three years ago at the tARTu store, the second one was erected last year at the HAKI gallery, and the third one has now arrived at the Voronja Gallery," said Kaili Kask and Raul Oreškin, who run the Voronja Gallery.

"We have a lot in common with Viktoria, but it is art that brought us together and has united us more and more strongly over the years."

Viktoria Berezina's "Tree of Life" will remain on display in front of the Voronja Gallery until the end of January. The tree is made of reflective material and is visible even in the dark.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Ukrainian artist's 'Tree of Life' connects cultural roots and symbols in Varnja

19:45

Interactive 'Magic of Mirrors' exhibition opens at Estonian History Museum

19:25

ERR compares Riga and Tallinn Christmas markets

18:40

Video | Director Mstyslav Chernov: Everyone in Ukraine's phonebook is like a small cemetery

17:58

Estonia takes bronze at group gymnastics world championships in Bulgaria

17:07

Part of Baltic Workboats criminal case collapses

16:36

Raul Rebane: Of truth and journalistic truth

16:34

Estonian FM: It would not be wise for Ukraine to attack Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea Updated

16:23

MPs' New Zealand and Australia visit costs taxpayer €50,000

16:03

Center Party chairman criticises exclusion of non-Estonian speakers from conscription call-up Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16:34

Estonian FM: It would not be wise for Ukraine to attack Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea Updated

29.11

Gallery: Estonia's new passenger trains hit the rails in Tallinn

16:02

Expert: Situation worse for Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia than in Pokrovsk

29.11

Principals caught off guard by earlier start to Estonia's new school-age rule

08:42

EU funding requires Tallinn to settle Kristiine intersection plans by spring

12:21

Investors and companies quitting Tallinn stock exchange

08:07

Electricity price in Estonia to rise above €400 per megawatt-hour Monday

30.11

Estonia's biggest ever rabbit show opens in Järva County

30.11

Number of post offices in Estonia to be nearly halved in 2026

29.11

Estonia narrows Navy ship talks to four firms

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo