Life, despite everything: Ukrainian artists open new exhibition in Tartu

This week, a new exhibition featuring works created by three artists from Kherson, Ukraine opened at Tartu's Jakobi Gallery. Curator Viktoria Berezina told ERR News that "Abstract Reality" is an attempt to capture the state of uncertainty and instability many Ukrainians continue to face against the backdrop of constant change.

"Abstract Reality" contains works by Kostiantyn Tereshchenko, Serhii Serko, and Mariia Zahurska, each of whom reinterprets reality and their own experiences through different artistic mediums. All three artists now live in Sweden, having left their home city of Kherson after Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022.

Their contributions to the exhibition at Tartu's Jakobi Gallery "reflect searching, pain, beauty, transformation, and, above all, life – despite everything." "Abstract Reality" is their effort to find a beacon in the currents of abstraction, to discover points of stability in a chaotic world.

For curator Viktoria Berezina, who herself moved from Kherson to Tartu while the city was under Russian occupation, organizing exhibitions of Ukrainian artists is not merely a professional activity – " it is a way to address profoundly important topics that are part of our lives today."

Serhii Serko with his work "Garden." Source: Press materials

"In the context of war, art has become not only a tool of expression but also a way to document history and the inner experiences of Ukrainians," says Berezina. "It speaks about fears, dreams, losses, and hopes – everything we are living through right now."

***

Viktoria Berezina first came to the attention of Estonians in 2022, after her correspondence with Tartu-based artist Raul Oreskin about life under Russian occupation, was published in a national newspaper.

After later moving to Tartu, where she continues to create art. Berezina says the Estonian city has now "become a home for me and for many Ukrainians who found themselves in exile."

***

The Ukrainian artist's fondness for the city means being able to organize an exhibition here with artists from Kherson, who she has been collaborating with since 2017 is a "great honor," she says.

The concept behind "Abstract Reality" is how for Ukrainians, particularly those living abroad, with "with each passing year and even each month, the future becomes increasingly abstract for us," Berezina explains

"This state of uncertainty and instability arises from constant change and the accelerating pace of life. Yet human nature demands points of reference – familiar images that help maintain a connection to reality," she says.

Kostiantyn Tereschenko's work "One flew over the nest of Swedish cuckoo." Source: Press materials

"By nature, humans are not capable of existing purely in abstraction. Subconsciously, we always seek something to hold onto – something familiar, understandable, something to grasp amidst the flow of change and uncertainty. These elements – whether a house, a child, or the sun – become connecting links that help maintain a connection to reality."

Despite the myriad challenges they have faced since leaving Ukraine, Berezina, Tereshchenko, Serko and Zahurska continue to work together, "developing joint projects and exhibitions in Sweden and Estonia, creating platforms for artistic dialogue that unite artists, viewers, and different cultures."

"In the chaos of abstraction, people instinctively cling to recognizable forms that serve as a solid ground, providing a sense of security and meaning in the midst of confusion" Berezina explains.

"I hope that this exhibition will serve as a meeting place, a space for reflection, and a source of inspiration," she says, as well as an expression of "sincere gratitude to Estonia for supporting Ukrainians during this challenging time."

Mariia Zahurska's work is aprt of the "Abstract Reality" exhibition. Source: Press materials

***

Abstract Reality opened on Tuesday, February 4 at the Jakobii Gallery in Tartu. The exhibition will remain on display until March 7.

More information abut the exhibition is available here.

Kostiantyn Tereshchenko, whose work features in Abstract Reality also opened a new solo exhibition "Civilization 'I''" at Tartu Art House on January 31. More information about "Civilization 'I'" is available here.

An ERR News feature article written about how art helped Tereschenko and his family escape occupied Kherson can be read here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!