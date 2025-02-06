X!

Life, despite everything: Ukrainian artists open new exhibition in Tartu

News
Curator Viktoria Berezina with artists Kostiantyn Tereshchenko, Serhii Serko and Mariia Zahurska at the
Curator Viktoria Berezina with artists Kostiantyn Tereshchenko, Serhii Serko and Mariia Zahurska at the "Abstract Reality" exhibition,. Source: Jakobi Gallery / Facebook
News

This week, a new exhibition featuring works created by three artists from Kherson, Ukraine opened at Tartu's Jakobi Gallery. Curator Viktoria Berezina told ERR News that "Abstract Reality" is an attempt to capture the state of uncertainty and instability many Ukrainians continue to face against the backdrop of constant change.

"Abstract Reality" contains works by Kostiantyn Tereshchenko, Serhii Serko, and Mariia Zahurska, each of whom reinterprets reality and their own experiences through different artistic mediums. All three artists now live in Sweden, having left their home city of Kherson after Russia's full-scale invasion began in 2022.

Their contributions to the exhibition at Tartu's Jakobi Gallery "reflect searching, pain, beauty, transformation, and, above all, life – despite everything." "Abstract Reality" is their effort to find a beacon in the currents of abstraction, to discover points of stability in a chaotic world.

For curator Viktoria Berezina, who herself moved from Kherson to Tartu while the city was under Russian occupation, organizing exhibitions of Ukrainian artists is not merely a professional activity – " it is a way to address profoundly important topics that are part of our lives today."

Serhii Serko with his work "Garden." Source: Press materials

"In the context of war, art has become not only a tool of expression but also a way to document history and the inner experiences of Ukrainians," says Berezina. "It speaks about fears, dreams, losses, and hopes – everything we are living through right now."

***

Viktoria Berezina first came to the attention of Estonians in 2022, after her correspondence with Tartu-based artist Raul Oreskin about life under Russian occupation, was published in a national newspaper.

After later moving to Tartu, where she continues to create art. Berezina says the Estonian city has now "become a home for me and for many Ukrainians who found themselves in exile."

***

The Ukrainian artist's fondness for the city means being able to organize an exhibition here with artists from Kherson, who she has been collaborating with since 2017 is a "great honor," she says.

The concept behind "Abstract Reality" is how for Ukrainians, particularly those living abroad, with "with each passing year and even each month, the future becomes increasingly abstract for us," Berezina explains

"This state of uncertainty and instability arises from constant change and the accelerating pace of life. Yet human nature demands points of reference – familiar images that help maintain a connection to reality," she says.

Kostiantyn Tereschenko's work "One flew over the nest of Swedish cuckoo." Source: Press materials

"By nature, humans are not capable of existing purely in abstraction. Subconsciously, we always seek something to hold onto – something familiar, understandable, something to grasp amidst the flow of change and uncertainty. These elements – whether a house, a child, or the sun – become connecting links that help maintain a connection to reality."

Despite the myriad challenges they have faced since leaving Ukraine, Berezina, Tereshchenko, Serko and Zahurska continue to work together, "developing joint projects and exhibitions in Sweden and Estonia, creating platforms for artistic dialogue that unite artists, viewers, and different cultures."

"In the chaos of abstraction, people instinctively cling to recognizable forms that serve as a solid ground, providing a sense of security and meaning in the midst of confusion" Berezina explains.

"I hope that this exhibition will serve as a meeting place, a space for reflection, and a source of inspiration," she says, as well as an expression of "sincere gratitude to Estonia for supporting Ukrainians during this challenging time."

Mariia Zahurska's work is aprt of the "Abstract Reality" exhibition. Source: Press materials

***

Abstract Reality opened on Tuesday, February 4 at the Jakobii Gallery in Tartu. The exhibition will remain on display until March 7.

More information abut the exhibition is available here.

Kostiantyn Tereshchenko, whose work features in Abstract Reality also opened a new solo exhibition "Civilization 'I''" at Tartu Art House on January 31. More information about "Civilization 'I'" is available here.

An ERR News feature article written about how art helped Tereschenko and his family escape occupied Kherson can be read here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:00

Rescue Board ahead of desynchronization: Powercuts unlikely but important to be prepared

13:26

Kilk: Leaving the Russian electricity grid increases Estonia's security

12:55

FM in Washington: USA, Europe need to show strength to ensure security

12:25

Elering: Estonia's electricity system is ready for desynchronization

11:43

Helme on energy: Estonia doesn't need anything but oil shale power plants

11:24

PPA, energy companies warn public about desynchronization scammers

10:40

Estonia, Taiwan donate over 1 million medical masks to Ukraine

10:06

European Commission farmer support initiative sparks confusion in Estonia

09:28

Number of bus passengers traveling from Baltics to Russia falling every year

08:36

Industrial production decreased by 4% in 2024

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

05.02

Gallery: Estonian train makes first journey to Riga Central Station

05.02

Sticker shock not stopping customers from buying seasonal lenten buns

05.02

Estonian chef on working for Saudi prince: The chaos scared me

05.02

Tallinn's Ukrainian school to gradually cease operations

05.02

Baltic States launch 'unique' frequency reserve market Updated

05.02

Estonian president to bestow more than 150 state decorations this year

30.01

Run on home generators as Estonia prepares to disconnect from Russian grid

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo