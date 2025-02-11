University of Tartu project manager steps down after harassment allegations

The University of Tartu has terminated the employment contract by mutual agreement of one of its senior staff in the wake of long-term allegations of bullying and harassment.

The university's Johan Skytte Institute of Political Studies and project manager Hector Charles Pagan parted company at the end of last year, following accusations from multiple other staff members.

Some of the projects Pagan managed and had budgets stretching into the hundreds of thousands of euros, while some also addressed issues of domestic violence, harassment and sexual harassment, business daily Äripäev reported.

Following public disclosure of the development, Pagan's wife, Pille Tsopp-Pagan, who had headed a Tartu-based women's support and information center, also stepped down from that role. Pagan, 49, himself had reportedly been involved in the center's activities; Pille Tsopp-Pagan also sits on Tartu City Council and is an Eesti 200 member.

Skytte Institute director Kristiina Tõnnisson told portal Delfi that Pagan's employment contract was terminated by mutual agreement on December 31 – he had worked at the university for 17 years.

Tõnnisson said she was first aware of complaints about Pagan's alleged behavior last October, when an employee brought it up during a performance review.

Tõnnisson said: "I listened and amassed comments from dozens of current and former employees regarding these events, which I forwarded to the HR department and to management. /.../ The common denominators of the complaints relate to abuse of power, direct workplace bullying, and harassing behavior."

Tartu Postimees reported that after the accusations against her husband became public, she announced her resignation as the head of the support center.

Tõnisson is also a city councilor and member of Eesti 200.

Äripäev reported that over a dozen employees at the University of Tartu's Skytte Institute accused Pagan of harassment, abuse, and creating a toxic work environment.

The allegations included those of humiliating a woman colleague over her parental leave, berating another employee for being "ungrateful" and later berating him in his hotel room into the small hours, of frequently using intimidation tactics including threats relating to personal safety, and making inappropriate remarks to women colleagues.

Tartu University confirmed he will not be rehired in any capacity.

Pagan himself told Äripäev in an interview that he rejects the accusations, claiming they are either malicious and come from disgruntled employees or former employees, or that they have been taken out of context.

The University of Tartu's Skytte Institute of Political Studies last year saw one of its professors, Viacheslav Morozov convicted of spying for the Russian state and counter to Estonia's interests.

--

