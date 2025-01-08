Report: Less bullying in Tallinn schools, cyberbullying needs more attention

According to a City of Tallinn press release, the KiVa anti-bullying program, which was implemented in the capital's municipal schools in 2024, has had a positive impact on reducing bullying. The data collected shows that the level of bullying in Tallinn schools is significantly lower than in other Estonian schools participating in the KiVa program.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) emphasized the importance of the KiVa program in promoting young people's mental health. In his view, the program has significantly contributed to creating a safe school environment and supporting students' well-being.

"Our goal is to create an environment for all Tallinn children where they feel safe and comfortable. To achieve this, we have implemented several initiatives, including the KiVa program, which directly supports students' mental and social well-being. This year, we are also starting cooperation with the NGO Peaasjad to make mental health support services in schools more accessible and increasing kindergarten support specialists' salary fund by €700,000," Jašin said.

Triinu Purru, CEO of the SA Kiusamisvaba Kool (Bullying-Free School Foundation), said the statistics show one in five children in Estonia has experienced bullying, which often has long-term consequences, including declining academic performance, deteriorating mental health, and strained relationships.

"The KiVa program is the only comprehensive school-wide solution in Estonia for preventing and reducing bullying, with proven results. Systematic and consistent bullying prevention doesn't happen automatically; it requires contributions from all stakeholders," said Purru.

"In this regard, Tallinn serves as an example for many municipalities. The more schools join the KiVa program, the more students will have the chance for a safe and caring educational path, which is our mission," she added.

In the 2023/24 academic year, KiVa was implemented in 25 of Tallinn's municipal accounting for 21 percent of all KiVa schools in Estonia. The survey analyzed data from 23 Tallinn schools, involving over 13,500 students.

The survey results indicate that the program's implementation has helped reduce bullying and improve students' well-being and sense of acceptance in the school environment. In Tallinn's schools, the level of bullying is lower for both victims and perpetrators compared to schools that have just joined the program.

While the results are generally positive, some concerns were highlighted, such as cyberbullying and incidents of sexual harassment, which are more frequent in Tallinn schools than in other KiVa schools.

These issues require a systematic approach and additional preventive measures. The report also highlights that feelings of loneliness among Tallinn students are higher than in other KiVa schools, although this indicator is similar to schools just beginning the program. This result requires further investigation, as despite feelings of loneliness, Tallinn students' assessments of their well-being and acceptance are significantly higher than in other Estonian KiVa schools.

Approximately €80,000 will be allocated from the 2025 budget for implementing the KiVa program in Tallinn schools. Considering the potential increase in the number of KiVa schools in Tallinn, it will be necessary to assess the need for additional operational support in the future.

