Students, teachers split on restricting smartphone use in schools

Students and teachers are divided over a proposal to limit children using smartphones during school hours. Last week, dozens of psychologists and educators issued an appeal to the government for new rules.

High school students who experienced smartphone bans during their primary school years shared their thoughts on the matter with Sunday's "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"The ban led to students bringing two phones to school at times, so the issue did not really disappear," said Hanna, a high school student.

"When our phones were kept in lockers, we could just use rulers to get them out," added Voldemar.

Albert said he does not think the restrictions improve discipline, but make students scared.

Voldemar argued that smartphones should not be taken away from high school students, as they are almost adults. "But in primary or elementary school, the teacher should definitely take responsibility for managing this," he said.

Albert, Hanna and Voldemar. Source: ERR

Hanna believes a one-size-fits-all approach is not suitable. "Schools are so different. Some have many students with special needs," she noted.

The public letter, addressed to politicians by psychologists, educators, and parents, highlights that many schools lack clear rules for smartphone use or struggle to enforce existing ones.

The experts suggested new nationwide rules should be introduced.

"Our concern is that many children attend schools where smartphone use is completely unregulated and unrestricted. We want those schools that have not yet addressed this issue to start dealing with it," said Karmen Maikalu, head of the Association of School Psychologists (Eesti Koolipsühholoogide Ühing).

While there are rules in place for digital tools in classrooms, the letter's authors stress attention needs to be paid to break times.

But school administrators are divided. Some think schools handle this better themselves, while others say national backing is needed.

Karmen Maikalu. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR

"I would not agree that it should be enforced nationwide. As a school, it is easier for us to implement something if it is a decision we have made ourselves. I fear that if it comes from the top, it might not work as well," said Aule Kink, principal of Häädemeeste High School and board member of the Estonian School Leaders Association.

However, Kuusalu High School development director Kreete Tammaru noted that restrictions would be easier to implement if the state provided unified guidelines.

"In that case, schools would have more confidence in taking action, and we would operate under shared principles," she said.

Students also said removing devices is not enough if people do not know how to behave properly.

"The two main issues with smartphones are addiction and cyberbullying. Combating these is more about social skills, empathy, and life skills, which schools should be responsible for integrating into the curriculum through lectures or teaching," said Hanna.

