Häädemeeste residents view planned offshore wind farm negatively

Residents and even the local government leader of Häädemeeste Rural Municipality in southwestern Estonia view negatively a planned major offshore wind farm which once up and running could cover as much as half of Estonia's electricity needs.

The local residents say the project will harm fishing and tourism.

The Ministry of Regional Affairs has proposed initial route corridor options for a power cable connection to the planned the Liivi lahe offshore wind farm.

Wind farm developer Enefit Green has carried out all the required environmental impact studies on top of that "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

However, residents of the local municipality at Häädemeeste say they concerned that the wind farm once built will diminish the area's appeal, both as a residential zone and as a tourist destination.

According to the ministry's proposal, the power cable could make landfall in Häädemeeste Rural Municipality, near either Kabli or Jaagupi. From there, it would be routed either via overhead or underground lines toward Kilingi-Nõmme, or alternatively by using a submarine cable to the Reiu area, before running on to Kikepera or Sindi.

Anne Martin, an advisor at the Ministry of Regional Affairs, told "Aktuaalne kaamera". "We've outlined these preliminary alternatives based on public databases and known information, including where buildings are located, areas important to the public, environmental protection zones, and major infrastructure impacts."

The proposed cable route via Reiu would if laid down pass through the Lottemaa theme park.

Martin stated that they hope to reach compromises with all affected landowners, with discussions still to come.

"Once the initial route corridors are refined based on feedback, the expert work will begin – impact assessments, refining alternatives and comparing them," Martin added.

The corridor's final route is projected to be determined by next summer.

Enefit Green, developing the project, has as of now completed all the necessary environmental studies.

Meanwhile Karmo Kõrvek, Enefit Green's offshore wind development manager told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "The studies are all done – more than 17 in total – and were conducted from 2022 until this summer."

"So, we have all the results, and they essentially show that building the wind farm in Liivi Bay is feasible," Kõrvek continued.

Kõrvek indicated that they aim to present the environmental impact assessments to the public by early next year.

The proposed offshore wind farm would be sited 11 kilometers off the coast of Kihnu island, and 16 kilometers from the Häädemeeste coastline on the mainland.

In both recent weeks, local residents were introduced to the various corridor options and the environmental studies. Residents of Häädemeeste who participated in the environmental impact presentations fear that the area will be transformed into an industrial zone and have voiced their opposition.

Local resident Häädemeeste Avo Naar said "Our opinion is clear – those of us living near the shore feel the wind farm is too close inshore."

"They should build it beyond Kihnu or Ruhnu, in the open seas. Fish such as herring and smelt, which come here to spawn, would pass through that corridor. If they block it, fishing here will practically come to a halt. We also have tourism here. Tourists have already said that if the turbines or towers go up, they won't come anymore as they won't be able to see the sunsets," Naar, a fisherman, went on.

Mayor of Häädemeeste Külliki Kiiver also opposed, saying: "My stance is that this wind farm doesn't fit our environment. The studies that were presented to us clearly show that the public is not happy about this. We also plan to survey residents to get their opinions so we can act on behalf of the community."

According to the mayor, there are several unresolved issues.

"The primary concerns are certainly the impact on the local natural environment, wildlife, and plant life. The there is also the disturbance from the sea, and on top of that, procedural matters concerning the alternative power line routes, which will reveal what effects could come from either underground or overhead lines," Kiiver went on.

The offshore wind farm is expected to host between 50 and 100 turbines.

The planned construction period is from 2028 to 2030, while the electricity generated by the park could cover up to half of Estonia's annual electricity consumption.

--

