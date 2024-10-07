X!

Häädemeeste residents view planned offshore wind farm negatively

News
3D visualization of the planned offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Riga. Distance from the island of Kihnu: 10 km; distance from Häädemeeste: 16 km; distance from Pärnu Beach: 35 km.
3D visualization of the planned offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Riga. Distance from the island of Kihnu: 10 km; distance from Häädemeeste: 16 km; distance from Pärnu Beach: 35 km. Source: Eesti Energia
News

Residents and even the local government leader of Häädemeeste Rural Municipality in southwestern Estonia view negatively a planned major offshore wind farm which once up and running could cover as much as half of Estonia's electricity needs.

The local residents say the project will harm fishing and tourism.

The Ministry of Regional Affairs has proposed initial route corridor options for a power cable connection to the planned the Liivi lahe offshore wind farm.

Wind farm developer Enefit Green has carried out all the required environmental impact studies on top of that "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

However, residents of the local municipality at Häädemeeste say they concerned that the wind farm once built will diminish the area's appeal, both as a residential zone and as a tourist destination.

According to the ministry's proposal, the power cable could make landfall in Häädemeeste Rural Municipality, near either Kabli or Jaagupi. From there, it would be routed either via overhead or underground lines toward Kilingi-Nõmme, or alternatively by using a submarine cable to the Reiu area, before running on to Kikepera or Sindi.

Anne Martin, an advisor at the Ministry of Regional Affairs, told "Aktuaalne kaamera". "We've outlined these preliminary alternatives based on public databases and known information, including where buildings are located, areas important to the public, environmental protection zones, and major infrastructure impacts."

The proposed cable route via Reiu would if laid down pass through the Lottemaa theme park.

Martin stated that they hope to reach compromises with all affected landowners, with discussions still to come.

"Once the initial route corridors are refined based on feedback, the expert work will begin – impact assessments, refining alternatives and comparing them," Martin added.

The corridor's final route is projected to be determined by next summer.

Enefit Green, developing the project, has as of now completed all the necessary environmental studies.

Meanwhile Karmo Kõrvek, Enefit Green's offshore wind development manager told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "The studies are all done – more than 17 in total – and were conducted from 2022 until this summer."

"So, we have all the results, and they essentially show that building the wind farm in Liivi Bay is feasible," Kõrvek continued.

Kõrvek indicated that they aim to present the environmental impact assessments to the public by early next year.

The proposed offshore wind farm would be sited 11 kilometers off the coast of Kihnu island, and 16 kilometers from the Häädemeeste coastline on the mainland.

In both recent weeks, local residents were introduced to the various corridor options and the environmental studies. Residents of Häädemeeste who participated in the environmental impact presentations fear that the area will be transformed into an industrial zone and have voiced their opposition.

Local resident Häädemeeste Avo Naar said "Our opinion is clear – those of us living near the shore feel the wind farm is too close inshore."

"They should build it beyond Kihnu or Ruhnu, in the open seas. Fish such as herring and smelt, which come here to spawn, would pass through that corridor. If they block it, fishing here will practically come to a halt. We also have tourism here. Tourists have already said that if the turbines or towers go up, they won't come anymore as they won't be able to see the sunsets," Naar, a fisherman, went on.

Mayor of Häädemeeste Külliki Kiiver also opposed, saying: "My stance is that this wind farm doesn't fit our environment. The studies that were presented to us clearly show that the public is not happy about this. We also plan to survey residents to get their opinions so we can act on behalf of the community."

According to the mayor, there are several unresolved issues.

"The primary concerns are certainly the impact on the local natural environment, wildlife, and plant life. The there is also the disturbance from the sea, and on top of that, procedural matters concerning the alternative power line routes, which will reveal what effects could come from either underground or overhead lines," Kiiver went on.

The offshore wind farm is expected to host between 50 and 100 turbines.

The planned construction period is from 2028 to 2030, while the electricity generated by the park could cover up to half of Estonia's annual electricity consumption.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Kristi Raidla.

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

07.10

Estonia's Andres Petrov still leads the way in snooker Q Tour despite loss

07.10

Kaljulaid: Riigikogu committees lack real overview of law enforcement structures

07.10

Estonian Refugee Council collecting donations to help displaced people in Lebanon

07.10

Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee proposes changes to parental benefits

07.10

Gallery: Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir performs at festival in Rhodes

07.10

Tartu 2024 to conclude with solo exhibition and concert by Japanese artist Ryoji Ikeda

07.10

Häädemeeste residents view planned offshore wind farm negatively

07.10

Inge Sirkel-Suviste takes longbow bronze in Slovenia

07.10

Work starts on new LHV headquarters

07.10

Changing status of Russian proper names in Estonia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.10

Experts: Russia's rising losses caused by Ukraine's new weapons, failed offensive

07.10

Changing status of Russian proper names in Estonia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

06.10

Estonia's largest evacuation exercise ends

06.10

Baltic Sea could be used to heat homes in future

07.10

Tallinn's Laikmaa and Hobujaama streets to open to public transport

07.10

Experts on October 7 anniversary: Unwelcome escalation a clear risk

07.10

President Alar Karis: Tear down the wall of restrictions around Ukraine

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo