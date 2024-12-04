X!

Estonia's TTJA announces auction for Saare 1 offshore wind farm development

Nordergründe Offshore Wind Farm, off the northern coast of Germany. Photo is illustrative.
Nordergründe Offshore Wind Farm, off the northern coast of Germany. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ein Dahmer/ CC BY-SA 4.0 Deed
The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) has announced an auction for the development of an offshore wind farm in the Saare 1 area off the western coast of Saaremaa.

Three companies that submitted competing superficies applications have qualified to participate in the Saare 1 auction: CI Estonia Wind GmbH & Co. KG, OÜ Utilitas Wind and Oxan Energy.

Situated approximately 60 kilometers west of the Estonian island of Saaremaa, Saare 1 has a sea area of 88 square kilometers and is located within an innovation area suitable for the development of wind energy as established within the Estonian Maritime Spatial Plan.

Based on the superficies license applications submitted by the companies qualified for the auction, the capacity of the planned offshore wind farm is in the range of 900-1200 megawatts (MW).

The auction will take place electronically from January 21-23, 2025, with a starting price of €1,320,000 and a minimum bid increment of €50,000.

Participants qualified for the auction must submit an application to the TTJA together with a deposit of €26,400.

The winner of the auction will be the company that made the highest bid and pays that amount, and the procedure for a superficies license and environmental impact assessment will begin no later than within 90 days of the announcement of the auction winner.

The auction-winning developer must then submit an environmental impact assessment program to the TTJA within 18 months, and an environmental impact assessment report within 24 months of the assessment program being approved.

Click here for more information from the TTJA regarding the site and the auction.

Location of the Saare 1 sea area, west of Saaremaa, indicated on an Estonian Land Board map. Source: TTJA/Land Board

Editor: Aili Vahtla

