Saare 3 offshore wind farm zone auction attracts zero bids

No bids were submitted at an auction held this week for the Saare 3 offshore wind farm zone.

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) reports that two firms, Deep Wind Offshore AS and OÜ Utilitas Wind, had submitted the €6,030 deposit required to take part in the auction, neither actually bid for the 20 square-kilometer plot, located around 30 kilometers off the west coast of Estonia's largest island.

The opening price was €301,500, and the auction ran from noon on Tuesday to noon yesterday, July 4.

