Act accelerating offshore wind farm development passes at Riigikogu

The Riigikogu this week passed an act which will fast-track the establishment of offshore wind farms in Estonia.

The act streamlines the permit system in setting up offshore wind farms, and also solar panel parks, and passed with 55 votes in favor and 18 against, at the 101-seat chamber on Tuesday.

Officially called the Act on Amendments to the Building Code and Other Acts to accelerate the processes of the deployment of renewable energy.

The legislation establishes the superficies license for offshore wind farm as a new type of license for offshore wind farms.

While so far electricity producers have had to apply separately for a superficies license of this kind, an environmental permit for special use of water, and a building permit, the amendment consolidates the requirements for these permit-granting procedures under the one umbrella.

Application for a superficies license for offshore wind farm will be more extensive than each separate process but at the same time will be quicker, due to reduced documentation needed.

A license will grant the right to start the construction of an offshore wind farm, as well as the special use of the maritime area needed for that.

Going forward, a single administrative act will be issued which will also reduce the number of court actions here.

The amendment also simplifies the renewal of wind turbines and solar farms and establishes a state fee for proceedings for new applications for a superficies license, and a state fee for proceedings for those who wish to transfer to integrated permit proceedings.

In addition, a directive is transposed into Estonian law to enhance the development of the trans-European transport network.

