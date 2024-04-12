Enefit Green to invest €80 million in wind power in Poland

News
Wind turbine at Enefit Green's Paldiski wind farm.
Wind turbine at Enefit Green's Paldiski wind farm. Source: Enefit Green
News

Enefit Green will acquire development rights for several onshore wind projects in Poland. The signed agreement covers eight separate early-phase onshore wind development projects with a planned total capacity of up to 360 megawatts.

The estimated investment totals approximately €80 million, the company announced. This amount includes the acquisition costs of the projects and other development expenses necessary to prepare the projects for construction readiness.

According to Andres Maasing, a board member of Enefit Green, this is an important milestone for expanding the company's wind energy portfolio in Poland in partnership with a strong company like RES Global Investment.

"Enefit Green has been seeking opportunities to grow our renewable energy portfolio in Poland, where we have been active since 2019. In the current market situation, it is crucial to find opportunities for smart and sustainable business growth. The signed agreement provides Enefit Green with a strong wind energy development portfolio and opportunities for sustainable growth in the future," Maasing commented.

Maasing added that Enefit Green is the largest wind energy producer in the Baltic region, with extensive experience in both operating and developing wind farms.

Construction of the planned wind farms will not begin until 2028. Current expectations are that the wind farms will start selling electricity to the market or based on a power purchase agreement to be signed at the time of the final investment decision.

Enefit Green entered the Polish renewable energy market in June 2019 by acquiring solar park development projects with a total capacity of 19 megawatts. The company has also started the construction of two solar parks; one has been completed, and the other is in its final stages. The company operates 20 solar parks in Poland with a total capacity of 27 megawatts and is nearing completion of the 6-megawatt Debnik solar park.

Enefit Green operates wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, solar parks in Estonia and Poland, a cogeneration plant in Estonia that uses municipal waste as fuel and a hydroelectric power station in Estonia. Additionally, the company is developing several wind and solar parks in the aforementioned countries, as well as in Latvia and Finland. The volume of the company's assets in operation exceeds 500 megawatts, and those under construction exceed 700 megawatts.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:07

Enefit Green to invest €80 million in wind power in Poland

13:59

ISS director: Russian influence activities in Estonia have become harsher

13:44

Räägu Ukrainian School celebrates second anniversary

13:11

Topical satire: Horse trading or the final days of coalition talks

13:05

ISS yearbook highlights risks of Russian citizens working in Estonian IT sector

12:32

EIS developers handed in letter of resignation back in March

11:50

Early arrival of spring sparks rush to plant saplings in Estonia's forests

11:10

Moldovan archival documents shed light on USSR's 1949 Baltic deportations

11:03

Sides burn midnight oil to hash out Tallinn coalition agreement

10:46

Major Haapsalu real estate development building work starts

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.04

Tallinn to demolish illegally constructed building

11.04

Many Tallinn eateries may this summer have to hire staff who lack Estonian skills

07:39

Bolt's cheaper taxi fares hit drivers' pockets

11.04

Kallas: Not possible to raise taxes in next year's budget

08:32

Minister to propose classing Moscow Patriarchate church as terror organization

11.04

IKEA turnover soars to €95 million in Estonia as other furniture sellers struggling

11.04

Ragnar Klavan: Vassiljev is ready to defend Estonia, so he's an Estonian

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo