Prime minister in Warsaw: Support for Ukraine must be based on will to win

Continued support for Ukraine requires a will to win, though good progress is being made in getting countries to join in that support, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Thursday.

The prime minister made her remarks after a meeting with her Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Warsaw.

The pair discussed support for Ukraine and security in the Baltic Sea region. Kallas stressed that Ukraine urgently needs ammunition, but also requires long-term military assistance.

Kallas said: "Estonia has just sent another military aid package to Ukraine, including ammunition."

"We have made the necessary calculations: If all of the countries supporting Ukraine followed Estonia's example and spent 0.25 percent of their GDP [per year] on military aid in the coming years, Ukraine could win this war. So I am very happy to see that this initiative is gaining support," the prime minister continued.

At the same time, this unity needs to be maintained, she said. "Russia thinks that time will be working in their favor. It counts on our unity dissolving and [this year's] elections in both Europe and the U.S. blurring our focus. We need to prove them wrong. All of this requires the will to win."

In my meeting with @donaldtusk, emphasised that the free world must demonstrate the will to defeat Russian aggression.



Ukraine needs both our swift military aid and long-term support.



Hope to deepen our excellent cooperation with Poland on defence and countering hybrid threats.

In addition to military aid, political support to Ukraine is essential Kallas said, which includes EU accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova, which must move forward as should Ukraine's in respect of NATO.

The two leaders discussed how to strengthen Europe's defense readiness and its resilience to hybrid threats, and continued sanctions against Russia, for as long as it continues its war of aggression in Ukraine.

As if to underscore this, Kallas also visited the Katyn Memorial in Warsaw, which commemorates a particularly notorious massacre of Polish prisoners of war committed by the Soviets in 1940 at the village of the same name.

Whereas times have changed much in Germany – it was occupying Nazi forces who discovered the Katyn mass graves, of military personnel, around three years after the massacre – Russia does not seem to have been able to learn the lessons of history, as evidenced by its continued atrocities, including against civilians, in the same region of Europe in our own times.

"The Russian playbook has not changed. Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol. The list of places where so-called Russian 'liberators' have come and turned peaceful places into sites of mass atrocities is growing," Kallas noted at the ceremony.

"Some of the mass killings of 1940 took place in Kharkiv, and unfortunately, we see on a daily basis how modern Russia continues to cause human suffering there," the prime minister went on.

The two prime ministers were later joined by their counterparts from Finland, Ireland, Greece, Spain, and Luxembourg at a working dinner convened by President of the European Council, Charles Michel, to discuss the EU's priorities for the next five years.

Discussed #EU future with @CharlesMichel and other leaders.



To provide security to our people, we must help Ukraine win the war and invest in our own defence readiness.



And to strengthen the Single Market, we need fair competition and secure connections.

Estonia's priorities are strengthening European defense capabilities and supporting Ukraine, as well as a strong EU single market with fair competition, and secure and efficient interconnections.

