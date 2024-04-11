Prime Minister Kaja Kallas visiting Poland

Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) is visiting Warsaw on Thursday to meet with Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Kallas and Tusk's meeting will focus on regional security and support for Ukraine.

"We will be discussing ways of accelerating and streamlining support for Ukraine," she said. "Evil must not be allowed to win, or we will all wake up in a much more dangerous world. The countries in our region have a better understanding of that than those who have had more luck when it comes to their neighbors."

A joint press conference will be broadcast at 6 p.m.

Following her meeting with her Polish counterpart, Prime Minister Kallas will visit the Katyn monument in remembrance of the almost 22,000 Polish political prisoners and prisoners of war executed by the Soviets in 1940.

In the evening, Kallas will attend a working dinner on the EU Strategic Agenda alongside her counterparts from Poland, Greece, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg and Spain.

These consultations form part of a series instigated by European Council president Charles Michel which aims to outline a vision of the EU's priorities for the next five years. The agenda is earmarked for approval at the European Council summit in June.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

