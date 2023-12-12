Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk to visit Tallinn

Poland's newly appointed Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he will visit Estonia on one of his first official trips abroad to discuss regional security and Ukraine.

Tusk said he will attend meetings in Brussels on Thursday and Friday and head to the Baltics afterward.

"After returning from Brussels, I will go to Tallinn to meet the prime ministers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Topics are obvious: the war, safe borders. We will strengthen cooperation with countries that share our views on this matter," he said on Tuesday, news agency Reuters reported.

The lower house of the Polish parliament voted on Monday to give Tusk a mandate to form a new government. He is expected to win a vote of confidence today.

Tusk said Poland will now demand the West fully mobilize to help Ukraine, seek to regain a leadership position in Europe, and be a strong part of NATO.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) congratulated Tusk on Monday.

"I am looking forward to strengthening the already close ties between Estonia and Poland and working together to make our region stronger. Hope to welcome you in Estonia soon," she wrote on the social media site X.

My warmest congratulations to @donaldtusk on becoming Poland's Prime Minister.



I am looking forward to strengthening the already close ties between #Estonia and #Poland and working together to make our region stronger.



Hope to welcome you in Estonia soon. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) December 11, 2023

The Polish Air Force is currently leading NATO's Air Policing duties at Estonia's Ämari Air Base.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!