Foreign Minister Tsahkna and his Polish counterpart discuss Ukrainian-Polish border

Today, December 8, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna met with Polish Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk in Tallinn to discuss the situation at the Ukrainian-Polish border.

"Polish border crossing points are used for delivering, among other things, vital humanitarian and defense aid, and for transporting goods, which keeps Ukraine's economy running," Tsahkna said. "Estonia is ready to contribute fully to finding a quick resolution."

The ministers also spoke about launching accession talks with Ukraine and raising the cost of the war for Russia, including adopting additional sanctions.

"We are coming to a very important week when I expect progress with Ukraine's path to the EU, as well as with adopting the 12th package of sanctions," Tsahkna said, noting that work must continue on isolating Russia internationally.

He thanked Poland for supporting Estonia as a candidate for the Chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) next year, and boycotting the organization's meeting in Skopje, North Macedonia, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was present.

Tsahkna recognized Poland for its unwavering support to Ukraine, including on its path towards NATO and the European Union. "Our support to Ukraine is solid until Ukraine's victory because they are fighting for the security of Europe, for us," Tsahkna said, expressing hope that the situation on the Poland-Ukraine border will be resolved quickly.

Earlier this week, Baltic ambassadors in Warsaw have expressed their disapproval to the Polish authorities that truck drivers there have blocked freight traffic on the Polish-Ukrainian border, undermining Ukraine's ability to continue its war with the aggressor. The Estonian foreign ministry said the issue had been raised repeatedly with Poland.

"We respect the right of truck drivers to speak out. Unfortunately, however, this has led to a complicated situation which is causing problems for other hauliers and additional difficulties for the Ukrainian economy. For our part, we have raised this issue with Poland and hope that a solution will be found soon, in cooperation between Poland, Ukraine and the European Commission," Brita Kikas, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to an ERR question on Tuesday about Estonia's position on the border blockade.

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office confirmed that the issue of the border blockade of Ukraine was also raised at Tsakhkna's meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Monday.

Polish truck drivers, who see their Ukrainian counterparts as competitors with lower fees, have been blockading major border crossings with Ukraine since early November, demanding the reintroduction of EU entry permits for their Ukrainian trucks. However, the protest organizers are letting through trucks with humanitarian and military aid.

