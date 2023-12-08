Foreign Minister: Every Estonian is an ambassador for their country

Every Estonian is an ambassador for their country and to other nations, particularly when residing abroad, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) says.

"The official network of diplomats is not sufficient; every Estonian should advocate for Estonia," the minister said.

"If we respect our roots and can show and present our uniqueness to others, we will gain new friends and supporters," he continued, via a ministry press release.

The successful endeavors and activities of Estonia's people help make the country greater, more exciting and colorful, he added.

The minister was making his remarks in the context of the sixth annual virtual forum for Estonians worldwide, which took place on Thursday.

The foreign minister highlighted Estonian docu-drama "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" (Estonian: Savvusanna sõsarad), which is attracting full houses at cinemas worldwide, he said.

"This film proves that a characteristically Estonian story has resonated across the world, and it shows that while we may be small in number, we can be great in spirit," he went on.

While the virtual forum ended Thursday, it can not only be watched again here, but also the chance for one lucky winner to get flight and hotel tickets for two, for a two-night hotel stay in Tallinn, is still open.

The prize draw remains open until Thursday, December 14 (please click on the link above for the prize draw, rather than the YouTube link which carried the broadcast).

The sixth annual virtual forum for global Estonians focused on practical tips for Estonians living abroad and in using Estonia's famed e-state in particular, as well as introducing Tartu 2024 – European Capital of Culture.

An interview with "Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" director Anna Hints and music from traditional music pair Duo Ruut were among the other highlights.

"Smoke Sauna Sisterhood" was selected as Estonia's entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards (ie. the Oscars) taking place next March; the movie had its world premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in January this year.

