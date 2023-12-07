Watch again: Virtual forum for Estonians across globe

On December 7, the Foreign Ministry's global Estonian online forum highlighted the Estonian e-residency, with Duo Ruut performing music and Anna Hints speaking about her work.

The online forum this time focuses on a rather practical aspect – the possibilities of the Estonian e-state from the perspective of an Estonian living abroad.

The forum also brings you to southern Estonia, where Tartu is the European Capital of Culture 2024.

Music by Duo Ruut, and Anna Hints appears in the end of the year interview. Silver Tambur moderates the virtual forum.

