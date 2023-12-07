Watch again: Virtual forum for Estonians across globe

News
Duo Ruut.
Duo Ruut. Source: Erlend Štaub
News

On December 7, the Foreign Ministry's global Estonian online forum highlighted the Estonian e-residency, with Duo Ruut performing music and Anna Hints speaking about her work.

The online forum this time focuses on a rather practical aspect – the possibilities of the Estonian e-state from the perspective of an Estonian living abroad.

The forum also brings you to southern Estonia, where Tartu is the European Capital of Culture 2024.

Music by Duo Ruut, and Anna Hints appears in the end of the year interview. Silver Tambur moderates the virtual forum.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:17

Analysts expect moderate decline in Euribor next year

20:26

Timo Tatar not seeking new term as energy undersecretary

20:03

Christmas tree prices at malls start at €15 in Estonia this year

19:38

Bank of Estonia: November inflation at lowest level of past two years

19:27

Watch again: Virtual forum for Estonians across globe

19:15

Estonia's national cultural participation survey open till end of December

18:49

Members of Riigikogu say state budget will be passed on Friday

18:43

Health Insurance Fund orders more Covid vaccine doses due to high interest

18:15

Raul Rebane: The struggle between cheap, practical and beautiful

17:53

Riigikogu passes five bills related to confidence vote in overnight sitting

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

06.12

Kallas has used private jet 28 times in three years

06.12

Free pizza on offer as Estonia's first Domino's opens in Tallinn

06.12

Kallas on tax hikes: I likely am committing political suicide

05.12

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings

06.12

Police want to avoid a repeat of the Tallinn pro-Palestinian protest

06.12

Weather in Estonia set to get even colder heading into weekend

14:41

2024 minimum wage in Estonia confirmed at €820 per month

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: