Global Estonian Report: February 14-21

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from February 14-21.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Foreign Minister Tsahkna: Estonian state could contribute to final funding of Toronto KESKUS center

Promoters say the Estonian Center in Toronto, "KESKUS," will be the boldest and most distinctive of its kind when it opens in 2025, but construction is still short of €4 million. Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said that the state can contribute.

The "KESKUS" international Estonian Center in downtown Toronto will be a dynamic hub showcasing Estonian heritage and promoting Estonian innovation. The center is scheduled to open in 2025.

The building of KESKUS was also featured in a recent episode of the popular ETV program Pealtnägija. Watch the video here (in Estonian).

There are approximately 200,000 people of Estonian descent living outside of Estonia, of whom 27,000 live in Canada, with 7,000 residing in Toronto.

Knitters issue call to wear patterned Estonian mittens on Independence Day

The worldwide, nearly 300-woman-strong Knitters' Reproduction Club (Kudujate koopiaklub) has issued a call for people in Estonia and around the world to celebrate Independence Day on February 24 by donning traditional wool patterned gloves and mittens.

Those who want to join in showing off their knitted mittens on February 24 can share photos on social media with the hashtag #kannaneestikindaid.

Kaval-Ants voted most Estonian folk character

On Estonian Literature Day, the Tallinn Literature Center and Vikerradio invited people to vote for the most Estonian folk character. Kaval-Ants won the close competition with 3,396 votes. A total of 32,195 votes were cast for the fairy tale characters.

"It's a bit surprising that the first four characters [in votes] are rather similar. Kaval-Ants, Rehepapp, Kalevipoeg, and Vanapagan – the first two are clever servants, while the other two are giants who are strong but sometimes lack wit," Maarja Vaino, the director of Tallinn Literary Center, said.

Upcoming Events

Estonian Independence Day events (February, worldwide)

On February 24, Estonia celebrates Independence Day (Vabariigi aastapäev in Estonian) – one of the most important holidays in Estonia and for diaspora Estonian communities all over the world.

Independence Day is celebrated in various ways on or around February 24. Browse a worldwide list of Estonian Independence Day events being held this year.

Study in Estonia Webinar for Applicants (February 22, online)

Study in Estonia invites you to this online event where you can hear about the study programmes for international students, admissions, scholarships, accommodation and living in Estonia. You can also participate in a live Q&A.

Language Cafes (every Tuesday and Thursday, Tallinn)

Informal but organized gatherings, often called language cafes (keelekohvikud in Estonian), have become increasingly popular as a means of learning and practicing Estonian in a relaxed, independent environment.

Organized by the International House of Estonia.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

