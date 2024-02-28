Global Estonian Report: February 28 – March 6

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from February 28 – March 6.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

The focus of this week's Global Estonian Report is to highlight opportunities available to Estonians and friends of Estonia around the world.

There are currently a number of grants, competitions and scholarships available specifically intended for the Estonian diaspora and Estonians living abroad.

Apply now and help preserve the Estonian identity, language and culture wherever you happen to live!

Support grants for projects of Estonian communities abroad in 2024

The goal of the application round is to support self-initiated activities that strengthen Estonian diaspora communities' sense of unity with Estonia, contribute to the preservation of the Estonian identity abroad or help enhance Estonia's image as well as increase awareness in Estonia of diaspora activity.

Financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and managed by the Integration Foundation, the budget for this application round is €100,000, with a maximum grant size of €5,000 per project.

Applications can be submitted until 11:59 p.m. Estonian time on Wednesday, March 6.

Estophilus scholarship

The Estophilus scholarship is aimed at supporting Estonia-specific research by students enrolled in universities abroad and by international researchers in Estonia interested in the Estonian language and culture, thus contributing to the exchange of knowledge and boosting Estonian visibility.

The scholarship program is managed by Estonia's Education and Youth Board (Harno).

Eligible to apply for the Estophilus scholarship are foreign students.

The deadline for applications is Thursday, March 21.

Scholarships for summer Estonian language courses in Estonia

The EKKAV (Eesti keele ja kultuuri akadeemilise välisõppe) scholarship for attending Estonian language and culture courses in Estonia is aimed at international university students interested in the Estonian language and culture and who are studying or have previously studied Estonian.

Applicants must be enrolled at a foreign university – as a bachelor's, master's or PhD student – at the time they apply.

The scholarship program is managed by Estonia's Education and Youth Board (Harno). Apply by Thursday, March 21st.

Returnee support

This program is aimed at encouraging Estonian citizens and ethnic Estonians and their descendants to move to and settle in Estonia.

The Integration Foundation has long supported the repatriation of Estonians who were born or have been abroad (from the age of 15) as well as Estonian citizens, paying return support to those in need.

Applications are accepted year round, on a rolling basis.

Upcoming events

ESTO SKI 60 (March 7-10, Mont-Tremblant, Québec)

Join us on the French-Canadian slopes from March 7-10 as the joint American-Canadian Suusapäevad, or ESTO SKI, is headed back to Mont-Tremblant to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Click here to read more about this year's event and program in the Canadian-Estonian paper Estonian Life (Eesti Elu).

Organized by the Estonian-American Amateur Athletes (Eesti Spordiliit USAs) and Estonian Foundation of Canada (Eesti Sihtkapital Kanadas, ESK) in cooperation with the Estonian Students Fund in USA (Eesti Üliõpilaste Toetusfond USAs).

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (March 12, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

Estonian Cultural Days in New York 2024 (April 4-7, New York City)

Join us in New York City for our annual celebration of Estonian arts, culture and community. On the agenda this year: celebrating 75 years of the Estonian-American newspaper Free Estonian Word (Vaba Eesti Sõna), the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom in Tallinn, classical and pop concerts by Estonian artists, theater, runosong workshops and more!

Organized by the Foundation for Estonian Arts and Letters in cooperation with the Estonian Consulate General in New York and the New York Estonian Educational Society (NYEHS).

Language cafes (every Tuesday and Thursday, Tallinn)

Informal but organized gatherings, often called language cafes (keelekohvikud in Estonian), have become increasingly popular as a means of learning and practicing Estonian in a relaxed, independent environment.

Organized by the International House of Estonia.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

