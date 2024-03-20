Global Estonian Report: March 20-27

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from March 20-27.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Next week marks 75th anniversary of March deportation

On March 25, 75 years will have passed since the Soviet regime forcibly deported more than 20,000 people from Estonia to Siberia and other remote areas of the Soviet Union – nearly 3 percent of the total Estonian population. The majority of these deportees were women and children under the age of 16.

In total, more than 90,000 people were deported from the Baltics.

Many commemorations across Estonia and around the world will take place on Monday, March 25, including a remembrance ceremony at the Victims of Communism Memorial at Maarjamäe and the lighting of thousands of candles in Tallinn's Freedom Square.

The Estonian Institute of Human Rights is asking Estonians around the world to light memorial candles on their windowsills at home in solidarity and remembrance of the victims.

Two summer camps in Estonia geared toward diaspora Estonians

This summer, the Integration Foundation is organizing two different summer camps in Estonia – one for youth ages 13-18 and the other for young adults ages 18-30 – for members of the diaspora with Estonian roots or who were born or have lived abroad at length.

The aim of the camps is to provide an opportunity for youth and young adults with Estonian roots permanently residing in foreign countries to learn about life in Estonia, about studying and working there and about the Estonian language, culture and history.

Estonia's air among world's cleanest

Estonia is one of just seven countries with air clean enough to meet World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, a new study shows.

Research carried out by Swiss organization IQAir indicates only Australia, Estonia, Finland, Grenada, Iceland, Mauritius and New Zealand hit the target. Of the 134 countries assessed, 127 did not meet this criteria.

Anne-Ly Reimaa: Estonia's diverse cultural heritage our shared wealth

2024 has been designated by the Ministry of Culture as Cultural Diversity Year.

It is a year in which we would like to highlight Estonia's unique culture, but also the activity of Estonians abroad in preserving the Estonian language and culture.

Upcoming events

March deportation commemorations (March 25, various locations in Estonia, worldwide)

Language Roulette: virtual conversations (March 26, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian online! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Language Roulette is organized and hosted by the Integration Foundation.

Estonian Cultural Days in New York 2024 (April 4-7, New York City)

Join us in New York City for our annual celebration of Estonian arts, culture and community. On the agenda this year: celebrating 75 years of the Estonian-American newspaper Free Estonian Word (Vaba Eesti Sõna), the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom in Tallinn, classical and pop concerts by Estonian artists, theater, runosong workshops and more!

Organized by the Foundation for Estonian Arts and Letters in cooperation with the Estonian Consulate General in New York and the New York Estonian Educational Society (NYEHS).

Grants and scholarships (March-April, worldwide)

There are currently a number of grants, competitions and scholarships available specifically intended for the Estonian diaspora and Estonians living abroad.

Apply now and help preserve the Estonian identity, language and culture wherever you happen to live!

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

