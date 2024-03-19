Estonia's air among world's cleanest

Estonia is one of only seven countries with air clean enough to meet World Health Organization guidelines, a new study shows

The research carried out by Swiss organization IQAir clean shows only Australia, Estonia, Finland, Grenada, Iceland, Mauritius and New Zealand hit the target, the UK's Guardian newspaper reported.

I34 countries were assessed in the study and 127 did not meet the criteria.

To do so, they needed to reach WHO's standard for PM2.5 emissions. The intergovernmental organization considers fine particles including, PM2.5, to be harmful to human health. This pollution comes from burning coal, liquid fuels, and gas.

But IQAir also found the world's air is now generally cleaner than at any point over the last century. However, it is still very dangerous for human health.

Pakistan has the worst air quality followed by India and Tajikistan.

"Air pollution kills an estimated 7 million people a year worldwide – more than Aids and malaria combined," the newspaper wrote. "And this burden is most heavily felt in developing countries that rely upon particularly dirty fuels for heating, light and indoor cooking."

