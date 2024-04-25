Pollution discovered on Hiiumaa beach

Pollution has been discovered on a beach at the Kõpu peninsula in Hiiumaa. The substance is believed to be an oil-based product.

Small patches of the pollutive substance were found on the northern side of the Kõpu peninsula, along a stretch of beach , which is around six kilometers long between Palli and Mägipe, as well as on the southern side of the peninsula, near Kaleste.

The patches visible on the surface are quite sparse, while the source of the pollution is currently unknown. Environmental inspectors have taken samples and sent them to the laboratory for analysis. Preliminary information suggests the amount of pollution is less than that discovered two years ago in the coastal areas of Vormsi and Hiiumaa.

Hiiumaa Municipality is organizing a clean-up event this Friday to help remove the pollution, with volunteers invited to take part. According to the latest reports, the pollution has only been found on the beach and not at sea.

"If there are pieces of pollution lying on the beach by the sea, it is not a good idea to touch them or walk on them. It's still a sticky substance and if the weather gets warmer it will get even sticker. At the moment it's also best to avoid walking dogs or other pets there," said Kärdla Rescue Services Chief Martin Kõmmus.

