Court: Nursipalu tree-felling can continue

News
Tree-felling in progress (photo is illustrative).
Tree-felling in progress (photo is illustrative). Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

A court has annulled the preliminary legal protection request granted to an NGO which is contesting tree-felling in the area of a South Estonian military training ground earmarked for expansion.

The first-tier Tallinn Administrative Court canceled the preliminary legal protection requested by the NGO, Meie Nursipalu, meaning that permits to go on with felling activity in the area around the Nursipalu training ground, in Võru County, can go ahead.

The felling and logging is being conducted ahead of the expansion, which will see the Nursipalu ground triple in size from its current area of around 3,000 hectares.

The court did not find the application of preliminary legal protection justified, saying that prospects of success on the part of the plaintiff are "slim."

The main argument the NGO, ie. the plaintiff, presented was that conditions for carrying out logging works as stipulated in the government's order of October 20, 2023 have not been met.

The NGO argued that felling should not go ahead prior to a related EU nature protection network Natura 2000 assessment, which would provide data on noise pollution.

However, the court failed to find either in the evidence and case materials presented or from current law that the execution of timber works planned for the initial phase of the training area expansion would be clearly be premature or unauthorized, rendering not compelling the argument that the contested timber permits could be illegal.

The court therefore found that, regardless of how urgent the logging operations are deemed to be, there is in any case no justifiable need to indefinitely postpone granting the related permits.

ˇThe court noted that felling allowed within the scope of the contested permits remains in compliance with the stated government order, including the environmental review and the preliminary Natura assessment findings.

The court noted that since experts had not identified a significant environmental impact from the planned timber activity, the public interest in ensuring Estonia's national security must outweigh "significantly" the plaintiffs' interest in postponing the activity, until conclusions from all required impact assessments and studies for the training area expansion have been made clear.

The order to annul the preliminary legal protection becomes effective immediately upon notification, meaning it is already valid.

It can be appealed at the second-tier Tallinn Circuit Court, within a 15-day period.

The proceedings are however to in relation to the main complaint, namely the demand for the annulment of the felling permits themselves.

The court has taken the plaintiff into proceedings and has provided the parties with a deadline of May 9, by which they must present their positions.

The further course of the proceedings will become clearer after this stage.

The county court had temporarily applied preliminary legal protection with a ruling dated March 19 this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:31

Authority grants permit to hunt 180 cormorants to study their behavior

09:57

Many Tallinn eateries may this summer have to hire staff who lack Estonian skills

09:44

Glitch-hit state school exams IT system costs ministry €300,000 a year

09:34

Let's get it straight: European Parliament elections in Estonia

09:14

POLITICO: Latvian MEP faces sanctions after breaching MEPs' code of conduct

08:28

Court: Nursipalu tree-felling can continue

07:43

State high schools in northeastern Estonia to hold entrance exams on paper

07:36

Weather to get colder and wetter again Thursday, coming days

10.04

Riigikogu removes tax exemption from Slava Ukraini NGO

10.04

Education ministry: High school exams failure due to human error

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.04

Tallinn to demolish illegally constructed building

10.04

German who learned Estonian: I don't believe in linguistic talent

10.04

Heat records broken in Estonia as temperatures hit 25 degrees

09.04

7 museums offering free events for Estonian language learners

10.04

Supermarket on lemonade tax: Consumer choices are already changing

09.04

AI forcing Estonian universities to rethink study organization

09.04

Estonia could take delivery of new self-propelled howitzers in five years

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo