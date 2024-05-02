Nursipalu residents waiting for results of noise pollution study

Local residents in and near the zone earmarked for the expansion of a military training area in South Estonia say that while they appreciate compensation measures developed by the Ministry of Defense, until the results of a study into potential noise pollution are made available, they are finding it difficult to make decisions on how to utilize any support they may get.

Uncertainty also surrounds the half million euros allocated by the government for this, as the sum will only suffice for improving the situation of a few dozen households near to the Nursipalu training zone, compared with around 4,000 residencies which lie in the area affected.

The Nursipalu training area already functions but is to be tripled in size from its current dimensions of around 3,000 hectares, to accommodate heavier NATO equipment, given the changed security situation.

Over 700 of the residences lie within a two-kilometer radius of the Nursipalu zone, and over 3,000 within a four-kilometer radius, ERR reports

According to the relevant bill, support is prioritized for those who are closest to the expansion and who will face greater impact, including noise pollution, as a consequence.

One such location is the village of Nilbõ , around 15 kilometers from Võru, which comprises over 20 households and more than fifty residents.

Helle Jakobi, a resident of the area, however, said she believes that the support measure will undoubtedly bring some relief to locals.

She said: "It's definitely better than nothing. It will help to some extent in keeping the noise at bay. Another thing is that all these dwellings actually need modernization in any case, especially those that aren't very new."

Jakobi qualified this by saying that without the results of the noise pollution study being available, it is hard to decide exactly how to proceed, however.

"A noise study would be helpful, so if I could hear the volume of the loudest detonation and how it sounds, then I could make a statement. But right now, I can't conceive of it. Everyone says it will be bad, but currently, there's nothing. What is coming is going to be really bad."

Rein, a resident of Nilbõ village which also falls within the two-kilometer expansion zone, noted that replacing windows is essential, but the offered compensation of €8,000 per applicant might not be enough.

He said: "At current prices, windows cost just under €10,000. That means if you get €8,000, you will have to cover a lot, about 20 percent, yourself."

"On top of that I will need to pay extra for doors, which I had already replaced last year. I installed new plastic doors, and they cost almost €6,000. The noise still gets through."

According to the Center For Defense Investments (RKK) the results of the noise study are expected to be ready by early summer.

However, it is not yet known when the Nursipalu noise mitigation measures will be enacted.

