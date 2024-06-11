Study: Noise from Nursipalu expansion excessive a few days a year

According to a noise survey, on a typical training day in 2023, military noise by the residential buildings closest to Nursipalu Training Area did not exceed standard levels. Following the expansion of the training area, however, daily standard levels will be exceeded there on training days when the maximum number of rounds and weapons with the highest sound power are fired – on one to two days a year.

In connection with the Nursipalu expansion, the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (ECDI) commissioned a noise survey to get an overview, via modeling, of how the propagation of military noise will change with the widening of the training area and addition of new weapon systems being fired.

Commissioned by the ECDI and conducted by Akukon, the goal of the noise survey was to map the propagation of noise at Nursipalu Training Area in 2023 in accordance with the principles and requirements of the military noise regulation, model the post-development situation, compare the results and make recommendations.

The noise survey for the training area expansion is based on theoretical calculations based on provided scenarios.

The study showed that in 2023, standard military noise levels by the residential buildings closest to the training area were not exceeded on either typical active training days (up to 100 days a year) or on days when the maximum number of rounds were fired (up to 20 days a year).

Circumstances will change following the expansion of the training area, however, when daily standard noise levels – 65 decibels (dB) – by the nearest residential buildings will be exceeded on training days when the maximum number of rounds and weapons with the highest sound power, such as the K9 self-propelled howitzer are fired. In both cases, this will be one to two days a year.

"We requested the modeling to take into account the theoretical maximum of our most powerful weapons – K9 self-propelled howitzers," explained Elari Kalmaru, training area portfolio manager at the ECDI. "In reality we're talking about a third of that firepower, which will reduce noise levels around the nearest residential buildings by 5-10 dB."

The study showed that the noise generated by the firing of these weapons does not currently exceed levels that would cause structural damage or hearing loss, nor will it in the future.

EDF promises more advanced warning

The study also provided a number of recommendations for future guidance.

Accordingly, the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and the ECDI will continue measuring sound pressure levels on the training grounds, install stationary noise monitoring stations around the training area as well as test the impact of embankments built at the positions indicated in the noise study on the noise situation.

"We'll also soon be commissioning work that will map out noise reduction opportunities for large-caliber weapons as well as organizing sample shots with noise measurement," Kalmaru added.

Col. Mati Tikerpuu, commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade, noted that the EDF will on its part continue to adhere to existing agreements and restrictions – that large-caliber weapons will not be fired over the summer, overnight or on weekends.

In the event of potentially noisy days involving the firing of self-propelled artillery, however, the EDF will start informing locals further in advance than planned.

"We'll choose firing positions for self-propelled artillery as far away from residential buildings as possible, and we'll also take another look at quantitative restrictions," Tikerpuu added.

To mitigate the effects of the noise, last May, the Estonian government adopted a package of compensation measures linked to the development of training areas, boosting annual subsidies paid to local governments to €1.35 million, and four local governments connected to Nursipalu received a combined €10 million in investment support.

Local residents will be paid one-time grants of €500,000 to install windows and doors or buy noise barriers.

The training area is used for a very diverse range of training, and not all training involves significant noise. There are also time restrictions already in place on noise at the training area, and high noise level activity is prohibited from May 1 to August 31.

The EDF and the Estonian Defense League must likewise both adhere to specific rules that apply to any training conducted at the training area.

--

