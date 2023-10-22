State pays €10 million to municipalities linked to Nursipalu training field

Hanno Pevkur.
Hanno Pevkur. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) signed a decree to pay €10 million to the four municipalities adjacent to the Nursipalu training field.

"We pledged to support the communities directly adjacent to the Nursipalu training area with a one-time €10 million payment to the local communities, in addition to the annual disturbance fee. Now that the government has approved the expansion of the Nursipalu training area, the €10 million pledge can become a reality," the minister said.

He pointed out that the state does not impose any restrictions on how local governments can use the money. "It is up to the local community to decide what the greatest needs are and to make decisions accordingly," he added.

Four local communities involved in the expansion of the Nursipalu training field will receive one-time investment grants totaling €10 million to improve the quality of life in the community.

Three million euros will go to Võru Rural Municipality, €2 million to Antsla Rural Municipality, €2 million to Rõuge Rural Municipality and €3 million to the city of Võru.

In addition to a one-time set-up fee, the government on Thursday approved compensation for local authorities to mitigate the significant noise disruption caused by the use of training fields. This annual payment will be increased to €1.35 million and the number of local authorities benefiting will be increased from nine to 16.

One-off investment grants will be paid by October 27, 2023 at the latest.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Kristina Kersa

