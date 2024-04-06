Extensive pollution slick discovered on Pärnu River

Oil slick.
Oil slick. Source: ERR
Surface pollution covering several thousand square meters was found near the mouth of the Pärnu River on Saturday.

The discovery was made around 1 p.m. on the river's surface at the Japsi fishing harbor area, in Pärnu city itself, and the Rescue Board (Päästeamet) in conjunction with the Environmental Board (Keskonnaamet) is now addressing the pollution.

Tarmo Voltein, Rescue Board operational manager, told ERR: "There is quite extensive pollution on the Pärnu River and in the harbor area. We can state that covers several thousand square meters, and stretches around 400 meters in length."

The slick "resembles diesel-like pollution," Voltein went on.

Voltein said the pollution is initially being contained by using absorbent booms, after which efforts will be made to eliminate it. The Environmental Board estimates the slick will be cleared by Sunday.

Voltein said: "We spoke with the Environmental Board, who both hoped and believed that in an area we can't fully contain ourselves, nature will do its work, so it will likely disperse on its own."

Voltein added that the origin of the pollution is not yet known. "From what we can visually see and from drone observations, it seems we have located the starting point. How it started leaking from that point, though, we do not yet know."

Some experts say there should be no danger to fish, other flora and fauna, or people, he added. "We discussed this with the Environmental Board, and there is currently no danger to fish and, actually, humans either," Voltein said.

In the meantime, Voltein advises fishermen to stay away from the polluted area for the time being, as for one thing moving through it would spread the contamination further.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

