Diesel excise duty hike not to affect pump prices till next week

News
Gas station in Tallinn.
Gas station in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

A rise in excise duties on diesel fuel from the first day of this month may not translate into higher prices at pump yet, due to remaining reserves held at filling stations.

The impact of the tax hike is likely to be felt in a week, some market experts say.

Tarmo Kärsna, head of energy sales at fuel retailer Alexela, told ERR this reserve typically lasts from three to five days.

"The direct impact of the diesel excise tax rise will be 3.3 cents per liter inclusive of VAT," Kärsna said.

Another factor is world prices, which are currently falling, he added.

"The price of fuel sold at filling stations is predominantly influenced by the global market price, which has been falling for diesel in the last two days," Kärsna went on.

"If this downward trend continues, the fall in purchase price could offset the excise rise, so the price per liter pumped by consumers may not rise [yet]," he added.

The excise duty hike does not apply to gasoline.

Erki Lõhmuste, head of the Ministry of Finance's macroeconomics department, told ERR that excise duties on diesel, natural gas and electricity will gradually rise back to pre-pandemic levels, over the course of the next three years and starting from this year.

As noted, diesel fuel will become more expensive by 3.3 cents per liter., while excise duties on the energy types noted above - that applied to electricity will increase by almost a half – are set to cause a 0.07 percent rise in prices this year.

The current price of diesel at pump is around the €1.599 per liter-mark, lower than it had been towards the end of last year (for instance in mid-October. Another factor here is the use of winter-proof diesel, which in any case costs more, during the colder months.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:22

Top-rate tax on small businesses entrepreneurship accounts may be scrapped

07:16

Tax authority: Avoiding paying the car tax will be difficult

06:57

Diesel excise duty hike not to affect pump prices till next week

02.05

Estonia creating €50 million defense investment fund

02.05

Ragn-Sells to hike prices for collection of packaging waste in June

02.05

Piret Essenson: Cybercriminals take advantage of people's weaknesses

02.05

Analysts: Estonia likely reached the bottom of its recession

02.05

Hungary's OTP could bid for Luminor

02.05

Tallinn's Russian Theater discusses name change

02.05

President: Cuts have been discussed for a long time, now we need action

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

02.05

New plan would see registration tax also hit second-hand cars bought in Estonia

02.05

Analysts: Estonia likely reached the bottom of its recession

30.04

Tallinn to close sports school

02.05

Foreign minister: Plenty of evidence Russia is jamming GPS systems

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.05

Flash estimate: Estonian economy contracted by 2.1 percent in Q1 2024

02.05

Institutions making switch to Estonian-only website domain names

02.05

ERR in Kherson oblast: Russian tactics have changed, Ukrainians say

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo