Estonia started exporting liquid fuels in 2023

News
Tanker being loaded with shale oil.
Tanker being loaded with shale oil. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Last year, Estonia exported more liquid fuels converted to crude oil than it imported, data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) show. Due to rising shale oil production, this trend is forecast to continue.

In 2023, the amount of exported shale oil produced in Estonia totaled 1,194,000 tons when converted to crude oil. The amount used domestically in Estonia was 1,072,000 tons, the Estonian Stockpiling Agency (Eesti Varude Keskus) said. 

Priit Enok, EVK board member, said shale oil consumption and production volumes have been stable in Estonia for several years.

"In the large statistical calculation, shale oil and petroleum products are considered in the same category, and the different fuel types are converted into tonnes of crude oil equivalent for comparison. We have been fluctuating for some time with a fuel export-import balance close to zero," he said.

Priit Enok Source: Kirke Ert/ERR

Kai Kaljumäe, Statistics Estonia spokesperson, told ERR that more than 90 percent of the shale oil produced is exported. Other liquid fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel are imported for consumption.

"In 2023, petrol and diesel consumption fell slightly, and so imports of these fuels decreased. Demand for shale oil on the external market has increased, so in 2023, exports of liquid fuels exceeded imports by more than 20 percent," Kaljumäe said.

While becoming a net exporter of fuels is an interesting fact, Enok stressed that it has little effect on the supply security of the Estonian market.

"The gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel we use as motor fuels is 100 percent imported and made either from oil or from increasingly environmentally friendly renewable raw materials, rather than from oil shale.," said Enok.

Excavator at an oil shale mine. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

However, when it comes to local heat production, shale oil is a significant alternative fuel, he noted.

EVK data shows 1.1 tons of converted shale oil was exported for every adult resident of Estonia in 2023 and one ton of liquid fuels was imported for domestic consumption.  

Estonia's shale oil production set a new record high last year  – 1,238,000 tons. As Eesti Energia's new oil plant will open later this year, it is likely to continue rising.

Estonia's trade balance of liquid fuels was also positive in 2020, EVK data shows, until it was affected by the coronavirus crisis. "Domestic consumption fell but exports remained stable," Enok said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:19

Tallinn city media closures to hit dozens of city employees, MM Grupp

19:46

State issues €250 million short term bonds

19:40

Tallinn coalition negotiators discuss hospital mergers

19:02

Regional minister hopes to legalize local government wealth redistribution by summer

18:32

Otepää uses its replica medieval war horn for the first time

18:08

Estonian ministry to develop LGBT+ equal opportunities action plan

17:34

Ministry: MPEÕK clerics promised to refrain from following patriarch Kirill's guidelines

17:24

Tartu-Tapa railroad repair work to inconvenience passengers until year's end

17:09

Estonia to endorse Mark Rutte as NATO's next secretary general

16:56

The Guardian: Estonia has 'the best schools in Europe'

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13:14

Finnish police: One dead in Vantaa school shooting

08:51

Estonia plans to buy 12 French-made CAESAR howitzers

01.04

Reinaas: Tallinn's financial situation is worse than expected

15:12

Winning design for Tallinn's 'Fisherman's Wharf' revealed

31.03

Environment Agency: Dust from the Sahara Desert has reached Estonia

01.04

Pere: We have a vision for getting rid of Centrist food chains in Tallinn

09:25

Minister calls Russian church in Estonia leaders to clarify Ukraine war stance

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo