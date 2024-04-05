Statistics: March CPI up 3.9 percent on year

The consumer price index (CPI) in Estonia rose by 3.9 percent on year to March 2024, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

This was the smallest on-year CPI rise since the 3.8 percent posted in June 2021, the agency says, and goods were only 1.9 percent pricier in March this year, than they were in March 2023.

Services rose more in price, by 7.1 percent, on year to March, Statistics Estonia says.

The CPI rise between February and March 2024 stood at 0.4 percent.

Commenting on the results, Statistics Estonia team lead Viktoria Trasanov said: "Price changes related to food and non-alcoholic beverages were not found in the top three [categories], mainly due to the 25.9 percent lower prices of fresh vegetables."

Among these food products, larger on-year falls in CPI were also registered in the prices of sugar (down 15.1 percent between March 2023 and March 2024), flour mixes (down 13.0 percent over the same time-frame) and fresh fish (which fell by 12.2 percent).

Conversely, olive oil was 29.1 percent pricier, juices and syrups 24.0 percent more costly, and canned milk 23.4 percent more expensive in March this year, compared with 12 months earlier, the agency reports.

Overall, the CPI was impacted upon the most by price changes related to housing, health and communication services, which together contributed over 40 percent of the total rise such as it was.

CPI. Source: Statistics Estonia.

As for fuels, gasoline was fractionally (0.2 percent) more expensive in March this year, than it had been a year earlier; diesel was 3.5 percent cheaper.

CPI changes. Source: Statistics Estonia.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia here, here and here.

--

