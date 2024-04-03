Estonian consumer prices continued climbing in March

News
{{1712124240000 | amCalendar}}
Grocery store.
Grocery store. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

In Estonia, consumer prices rose by 0.44 percent in March compared to February, and by 4.08 percent in an annual comparison with March 2023, according to the preliminary quick estimate from the Statistics Office.

In February, the consumer price index remained at the same level compared to January, but rose by 4.2 percent compared to February of the previous year.

In January, Estonia's annual inflation rate was 4.7 percent. With this indicator, Estonia ranked second in the European Union.

Economist: Tax hikes the main drivers of price advance

Tõnu Mertsina, chief economist for Swedbank, told ERR that recent VAT and excise duty hikes have been the main drivers of price advances in the past year. Energy prices contributed too, he added.

Tõnu Mertsina Source: ERR

Mertsina forecasts price increases to slow on year in April and May. "Today, looking at March data, while it may be too soon to say, the effects of tax hikes are becoming less in terms of traders adding the new VAT rate to prices of goods and services."

Mertsina said that the price level should come down further in May when Estonia's universal electricity service, introduced to mitigate high energy prices during the global energy crisis, is set to expire.

That said, rising world market oil prices might contribute to price advances, the analyst said, admitting that Ukraine hitting Russian refineries might have a hand in this. "The price of oil has been inching upward this year, which has reflected in motor fuel prices also in Estonia," Mertsina noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:54

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal arrives in Estonia

16:51

Jaak Allik: The wolf, goat and cabbage problem at Tallinn coalition talks

16:38

Health minister: I firmly support building of Tallinn Hospital

16:01

2 unaligned councilors promise to support new Tallinn coalition

15:55

12-year-old Elizaveta Anikina triumphs in domestic youth tennis champs

15:49

Ministry of Finance's spring forecast will be pessimistic

15:32

No plans for international flights at Pärnu Airport

14:46

No route changes expected as TS Laevad retains major islands' service tender

14:05

Tallinn seeks €10 million from government for Olympic swimming pool

13:36

Kaia Kanepi makes Estonian national tennis team again after nine-year hiatus

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

02.04

Winning design for Tallinn's 'Fisherman's Wharf' revealed

02.04

Estonia plans to buy 12 French-made CAESAR howitzers

02.04

The Guardian: Estonia has 'the best schools in Europe'

16:54

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal arrives in Estonia

02.04

Estonia to endorse Mark Rutte as NATO's next secretary general

10:45

Estonian consumer prices continued climbing in March

02.04

Acting mayor: We have agreed to keep Tallinn public transport free

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo