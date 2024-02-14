X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

January price increases higher in Estonia than Latvia or Lithuania

News
Items at a supermarket checkout.
Items at a supermarket checkout. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Both on year and compared with December 2023, the consumer price index (CPI) rose faster in Estonia than in either Latvia or Lithuania to its south, according to the three countries' latest respective statistics.

Compared with January 2023, the CPI in Estonia last month had increased 4.7 percent, Statistics Estonia announced last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Latvia's January CPI rose only 0.9 percent on year, Statistics Latvia reported last Friday – and Lithuania's just 0.7 percent on year, Statistics Lithuania reported Wednesday, noting this was the lowest it had been since it hit 0.6 percent in January 2021.

Prices likewise rose the most on month in Estonia, with the January CPI up 1.4 percent since December 2023, compared with 0.8 percent in Latvia and just 0.3 percent in Lithuania.

In Estonia, the VAT rate increased two percentage points from 20 to 22 percent from January. To the south, the reduced VAT rate applied to domestic fruits and berries in Latvia was hiked from 5 to 12 percent.

No VAT-related changes kicked in last month in Lithuania, although, a higher excise duty rate for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products did enter into effect from January 1.

Last month, Lithuania also saw a 1.5 decrease on year in consumer goods prices, even as consumer services prices increased by 6.4 percent, and 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent decreases, respectively, compared with December.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

eesti laul 2024

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:32

Ministry: Narva not getting deferral on Estonian-language education switch

17:17

Ott Tänak looking for success in Rally Sweden after winning there last year

16:42

CEPA: Remainder of Europe, NATO could 'be more Baltic'

16:42

EKRE obstructs Riigikogu's car tax bill discussion with loud noise

16:21

January price increases higher in Estonia than Latvia or Lithuania

16:13

North-Estonia public transport chief: Pensioners and students should pay full fares

15:58

Tsahkna defends Riisalo and Nortal over personalized state plans

15:53

First Estonian language crossword puzzle published 99 years ago

15:19

Saks: Russia military build-up near Estonian border not what it might seem

14:43

Estonian finance minister: Last year's state budget deficit was 3 percent

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.02

Foreign intelligence agency concerned over Russia-China citizens' rights abroad statement

13.02

Kallas on Russia's wanted list: This is a familiar scare tactic Updated

06.02

Military spending expert: Russia unable to replace weapons pulled from storage

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13.02

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia's offensive capabilities near Estonia to increase Updated

13.02

Ministry starting talks to close dozens of Estonia's smaller high schools

13.02

Former Estonian ambassador to Moscow: Russia now in war of national liberation against the West

13.02

Vastlakuklid: The history of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: