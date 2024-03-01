Flash estimate: CPI up 4.4 percent on year to February

The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 4.4 percentage points on year to February, a flash estimate from Statistics Estonia reveals.

ERR's Russian-language portal reports that between January and February this year, the CPI rose by 0.1 percent.

In January, Estonia's on-year inflation rate stood at 4.7 percent, the second-highest rate across the EU27.

Estonia's sales tax base rate was hiked by two percentage points to 22 percent, at the start of this year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!