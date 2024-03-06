X

Statistics Estonia: Average monthly wage in Q4 2023 was €1,904

News
Jars of euro coins in various denominations (photo is illustrative).
Source: Franz W / Pixabay
News

The mean gross wage in Estonia stood at €1,904 per month in the fourth quarter of 2023 (Q4 2023), a rise of 9.7 percent on year, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

Taking 2023 as a whole, mean monthly gross wages and salaries stood at €1,832, a rise of 11.3 percent compared with the whole of 2022.

Median monthly gross wages were €1,578 in Q4 2023, and at €1,501 in 2023 overall, the agency says.

Commenting on the results, Liina Kuusik, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that in Q4 2023, monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in the information and communication sector at €3,271 per month, followed by those in financial and insurance activities (€2,902 per month), and energy supply (€2,548).

Gross wages were on average lowest in accommodation and food service activities (€1,193 per month), other service activities (€1,247), and real estate activities (€1,310).

Kuusik added that mean monthly wages and salaries rose the most in education (by 18.6 percent on year to Q4 2023) and human health and social work activities (by 15.4 percent).

Average monthly gross wages in Estonia. Source: Statistics Estonia

By region, mean monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in Harju County (including the City of Tallinn, at €2,121 and in Tartu County (at €1,941).

The lowest mean wages were recorded in Valga County (€1,408 per month) and on Saaremaa (€1,449).

Year-on-year, the largest growth in wages and salaries was posted in Ida-Viru (13 percent) and Valga (11.5 percent) counties.

Kuusik noted that, compared with Q4 2022, the growth in wages and salaries was the most modest in Lääne county (7.4 percent) and in Harju county (excluding Tallinn) at 8.1 percent.

Average monthly gross wages. Source: Statistics Estonia

Median wages, i.e. the point at which 50 per cent of employees earn more and 50 percent less, stood at €1,578 in Q4 2023. By economic activity, median wages were the highest in information and communication (€2,812) and financial and insurance activities (€2,400).

Median wages were lowest in real estate activities (€913) and other service activities (€970). Median monthly gross wages in Q4 2023 (as noted €1,578) were about 10.5 percent bigger than in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above report based on Estonian Tax and Customs Board (EMTA) data.

More detailed data is available from the Statistics Estonia website here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Statistics Estonia

