Young people's salary expectations up considerably in Estonia

News
Office.
Office. Source: Headway/Unsplash
News

Young people in Estonia want to make €1,899 after taxes, a labor market study by job mediation portal CVkeskus.ee and the Salary Information Agency found.

While five years ago, people between the ages of 16 and 24 wanted to make €1,428 after taxes on average, which grew to €1,614 a year ago, salary expectations have since then grown a further 18 percent to hit €1,899 in 2024, daily Postimees reports.

Salary expectations have grown the fastest in the youngest age group, as 25-34-year-old employees want to see an increase of 6 percent, while those in the 35-44 age group would settle for 7 percent.

"Young people are also more optimistic than people in other age groups," said Grete Adler, head of recruitment at CVkeskus.ee, adding that 31 percent of young people questioned believed their pay expectation to be in their grasp in the near future.

Young people in Estonia currently take home €1,364 on average, putting the gap between desired and actual salary at a little over €500 or 28 percent.

Kadri Seeder, head of the Salary Information Agency, said that 45 percent of young people believe they'll salary will grow in the first half of 2024.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

