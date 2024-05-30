Alcohol consumption rising in Estonia

News
Alcoholic drinks (picture is illustrative).
Alcoholic drinks (picture is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Alcohol consumption is an ongoing problem in Estonia, the Ministry of Social Affairs believes. Researchers say an increase in excise duty and new sales limits would reduce drinking.

More alcohol has started to be consumed in Estonia, Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported. 

Kristina Köhler, the World Health Organization's (WHO) representative in Estonia, said the lowering of the alcohol excise duty in 2019 and the changes in society accompanied by the coronavirus pandemic are important factors.

"If you look at the objectives of alcohol policy in Estonia, it is true that they have not been achieved. Consumption has not gone down as much as hoped. However, what has been achieved is that young people in Estonia are generally starting to consume alcohol at a later age. This is a positive trend. And secondly, road accidents caused by alcohol have decreased," Köhler said.

Health experts would like to see alcohol sales hours and sales points reduced. Lithuania and Latvia have made similar changes in recent years. But, at the same time, the measures must support each other.

"If we deal with limiting the time availability of alcohol, but we do not set any restrictions on distance sales, when a courier or a package comes to the post office machine, then this original restriction would not work," said Rainer Reile, a senior researcher at the National Institute for Health Development (TAI).

Minister of Health Riina Sikkut (SDE) said that the increase in alcohol excise duty cannot be introduced suddenly. Under the terms of the last budget, the government agreed alcohol excise duty would increase by 5 percent over the next four years.

"The desire is for the price of alcohol to rise in line with the general cost of living, so that alcohol does not become relatively cheaper. In the autumn, when we discuss the budget strategy again, the rate of increase in alcohol excise duty for the next few years can be reviewed, but I do not think there is support for a steep increase," she said.

The minister said new proposals to reduce drinking are expected next year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Merili Nael

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:25

Timber production plant burns down in Aegviidu

11:17

FT: NATO only has 5 percent of air defenses needed to protect eastern flank

10:54

EU on Rail Baltic: It is important to start digging and building

10:26

Fewer conscripts feel military service a waste of time

10:23

Grocery stores lead retail trade decline in April

09:55

SKA to cut €1.27 million also from rehabilitation and special care services

09:23

Läänemets: Government supplementary budget talks misdirected for a month now

08:48

Cornerstone laid at Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal

08:11

Minister: Russia may be using drones to survey Estonian sites of interest

07:39

Wetter, cooler weather forecast in Estonia as May turns to June

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

29.05

Historian: Why are generals falling like autumn leaves in Russia?

26.05

Russia adopts aerostats to help guard border with Finland

28.05

Tallinn's Patkuli Stairs closed until mid-June

29.05

Chinese ambassador reprimands Estonian MP after Tibet visit

29.05

Minister: No denying speculation in the air on Kaja Kallas taking EU post

29.05

Mirjam Mõttus: Why not just close border crossing points with Russia altogether

29.05

Researcher: This will be a good year for ticks

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo