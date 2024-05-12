Estonia's neighbors to change their alcohol policies

Vodka bottles in a store.
Vodka bottles in a store. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
Countries neighboring Estonia are working on legislation regulating the sale and consumption of alcohol. Lithuania and Finland are set to lift some alcohol sale restrictions, while Latvia has rejected a proposal to raise the legal drinking age.

The Latvian Saeima supported several legislative amendments during their second reading that would help reduce alcohol consumption, but rejected raising the age limit for purchasing alcohol.

Most Latvian deputies supported the sale of alcohol on weekdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Advertising alcohol prices and promotions is mostly prohibited, however, it is allowed online provided there is at least a six-hour delay between the purchase and the receipt of goods.

The Latvian Saeima did not support raising the alcohol purchasing age limit from 18 to 20 years.

The amendments are back on the table in the Latvian parliament for a third reading.

The Lithuanian parliament approved amendments to the five-year-old alcohol law, which make it easier to sell alcohol and reduce advertising restrictions. Fifty-nine deputies voted in favor, while 25 opposed.

The Lithuanian Seimas has permitted the sale of alcoholic beverages with an alcohol content of up to 15 percent at public gatherings, exhibitions and fairs. Previously, only beer and cider with an alcohol content of up to 7.5 percent were allowed.

Additionally, Lithuania has eased the conditions for obtaining an alcohol license and legalized alcohol as a corporate gift, creating a competitive environment for alcohol sellers at public events.

Information related to alcohol on food and drink pairing platforms, such as Bolt Food and Wolt, as well as information about the technology and traditions of beverage production, is not considered alcohol advertising. Advertising is generally prohibited and only the country of origin and producer's name may be published.

In Finland, a new alcohol law will soon be implemented. This means that grocery stores will now be able to sell alcoholic beverages with an alcohol content of up to 8 percent, such as wine and strong beer. Currently, beverages with an alcohol content of up to 5.5 percent are permitted.

The government justifies the amendment as promoting fair and open competition. Experts believe that the sale of stronger beer, cider and sweet alcoholic drinks in grocery stores could adversely affect public health. According to estimates by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the new law could increase alcohol consumption by up to 1 percent.

In Estonia, grocery stores can sell both light and strong alcoholic beverages, while alcohol advertising is strictly regulated.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

