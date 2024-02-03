X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Social affairs ministry unhappy with alcohol advertising law amendment plans

News
Riina Sikkut (SDE).
Riina Sikkut (SDE). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The social affairs ministry has criticized plans to amend the law on advertising in Estonia, saying that this has unilaterally included an option to ease restrictions on alcohol advertising.

The equivalent of around 11 liters of pure alcohol per capita were estimated to be consumed annually in Estonia as of 2022, about mid-way in the EU ranking.

Another ministry, that of economic affairs and communications, is planning updates to the advertising law, which is now almost 15 years old.

Health Minister Riina Sikkut (SDE) told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) Friday that: "If in the coalition agreement there was an expectation to regulate instant loans and gambling, for example sports betting, in the development intention this attention has gone elsewhere and rather there is a lot of talk about alcohol advertising and the changes there."

"The Ministry of Social Affairs does not see the need to change the advertising law or provide any easing in the case of alcohol advertising, considering the social damage that we could see with increasing consumption," Minister Sikkut went on.

Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications Deputy Secretary General Sandra Särav told AK that no decision has as yet been made on relaxing any of the current restrictions, though a desire to make the law clearer does exist.

This includes how alcohol advertising is seen by the law.

For example, the law requires alcohol advertising to be "neutral", but this is not always possible.

Questions at stake include whether alcohol advertising should be shown on TV before 10 p.m. (the time at which stores are legally required to stop selling alcoholic drinks), whether alcohol-free versions of alcoholic beverages should be treated in the same way, the position of social media advertising, and more.

Anniken Haldna, head of the association of marketers (Turundajate liit), told AK that restrictions should be scientifically proven to be effective, before being put in place, adding that "unfortunately, there are not any particularly good studies from here in Estonia which could be relied uipon to get a clear picture of the link between advertising and consumption, and particularly when it comes to those public health issues which are in focus."

Anneli Sammel, head of the alcohol section of the Health Development Institute (TAI) was in favor of a ban on alcohol advertising, for simplification's sake.

"When problems arise with monitoring, it's preferable to go down the route of a blanket ban. In that case, supervision is much easier," Sammel said.

Meanwhile Minister Sikkut said that restrictions on alcohol advertising cannot be eased without changing other restrictions relating to consumption of alcohol, for instance in licensed premises.

Sandra Särav told AK that the current regime is no longer justified, as they relate to TV, whereas young people in particular tend to be online, where they may encounter alcohol advertisements at any time.

Those so-called influencers whose fan-bases primarily consist of a younger demographic and who therefore are not supposed to carry any ads or promotions relating to alcohol have, in some cases, found workarounds, Särav added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamer,' reporter Hanneli Rudi.

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:04

Estonia-donated Javelin anti-tank missiles arrive in Ukraine

15:42

Gallery: EÜVP general meeting fails to meet quorum

15:35

Progress slow on Ida-Viru County apartment block EU funding uptake

15:34

Social affairs ministry unhappy with alcohol advertising law amendment plans

15:17

Georg Linnamäe sixth after Lapland rally morning stages

14:51

Daily: Nearly one in four MEPs subject of judicial cases or other controversies

14:22

Saaremaa, Hiiumaa ferry procurement deadline postponed to March

13:39

Later than usual EU elections could have ramifications for Estonian politics too

12:35

Foreign ministry presents Anna Hints cross of merit for her debut feature

11:40

National defense academy opens cyber warfare center of excellence

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

01.02

Gallery: Russia closes border crossing into Estonia for renovation

02.02

Experts forecast quiet year for Estonia's real estate market

09:21

Estonia's first ever same-sex marriages take place

02.02

Russia's border closure continues to cause travel headaches in Narva

02.02

Closing Narva border crossing increases traffic in southeast

02.02

Tartu peace talks postponed due to excessive consumption of liquor

02.02

NATO military mobility corridor being set up across Northern Europe

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: