Producers after right to display cocktail recipes in alcohol ads

Among proposals from alcohol producers and importers is a wish for alcohol advertisements to be able to feature, for instance, cocktail recipes or food pairing suggestions for wines. Additionally, they suggest that the "Tunnustatud Eesti Maitse" ("Recognized Estonian Taste") logo should be usable for alcohol products as well.

The Union of Alcohol Producers and Importers sent their suggestions for the legislative intent document of the new Advertising Act to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications (MKM), noting among other things that they support the objective for the law to contain only truly necessary or purposeful restrictions.

For instance, alcohol producers wish that advertisements for non-alcoholic beverages not be subject to the same regulations as alcohol advertising, arguing that this could better direct consumers towards non-alcoholic options.

"Non-alcoholic products are a rapidly growing market, and it's reasonable to create a favorable ground for businesses to develop their activities while supporting public health objectives," the submission stated.

In addition, alcohol producers want alcohol advertisements to allow descriptions of how to consume the product, such as how to make cocktails.

"Advertisements should be allowed to include a cocktail recipe or, in the case of wine, a food pairing suggestion. It contributes to more cultured consumption, educates people on how to use the product (a sort of user guide). Why should we hide this information from people? Is it better if people have a bottle of pure vodka on the table at every party, or if people learn to make cocktails at home and consume them in a cultured manner?" the submission argues.

They also wish to describe the production methods and technology of alcoholic products in advertisements. "For example, if there is a desire to say in an advertisement that a cognac has aged in a bourbon barrel because it gives the consumer information about the product's flavor characteristics (as opposed to encouraging more drinking)," it was noted.

Additionally, alcohol producers would like to use the "Recognized Estonian Taste" logo for alcohol as well.

"Why can a yogurt producer put the 'Recognized Estonian Taste' logo on their award-winning product advertisement, but an Estonian alcohol producer cannot? Displaying various awards issued by impartial organizations should also be permitted," the alcohol producers argued.

Changes to the Advertising Act have caused controversies within the coalition, for example, Social Minister Riina Sikkut (SDE) disagrees with the initial plans of MKM led by Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) because, in her opinion, they could promote alcohol consumption. For instance, Sikkut has stated that she does not support the removal of the neutrality requirement set for alcohol advertising. She is also bothered by the idea of allowing additional elements into alcohol advertisements.

Regarding cocktail recipes, Sikkut has said that allowing them on screen would bring harm instead of benefit. "Seeing alcohol advertising increases alcohol consumption, whereas this effect is greater among men than women," Sikkut noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!