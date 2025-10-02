X!

Estonian cocktail champ stirs up winning mocktails

News
Estonian mocktail champ Laur Ihermann taught the hosts of Terevisioon how to make a fresh, citrusy mocktail. September 2025.
Estonian mocktail champ Laur Ihermann taught the hosts of Terevisioon how to make a fresh, citrusy mocktail. September 2025. Source: ERR
News

For Estonia's top cocktail maker, Laur Ihermann, inspiration for innovative, playful drinks can come from anywhere — even a toy store.

Last week, Ihermann was crowned Estonia's champion in nonalcoholic cocktails, or mocktails, and will represent the country at next year's world championships.

The competition demands drinks that are both inventive and flavorful. "My winning drink has six components," Ihermann said. "It smells fruity and fresh, and there's a light fizz to it."

The drink also features a signature rotating effect: a magnet inside the glass spins thanks to a small motor in the base, making each sip feel like the first.

Every drink tells a story. For Ihermann, the inspiration behind his creation came from the hectic pace of life — everyone is always busy.

"It's the same with cocktail makers," he said. "I thought September would be a slow month, but it was packed. And alongside it all, I created this new cocktail."

In the studio, he demonstrated another simple mocktail, filling glasses with ice, adding Orange Spritz syrup, sparkling water and a drop of bitters.

"Mix it up, spray in a bit of orange juice and add a garnish," he noted.

Ihermann said inspiration for his inventive drinks can come from anywhere, often including toy stores, as long as it sparks ideas for playful, memorable cocktails and mocktails.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:52

Raivo Vare: On the fuel price war in Estonia

14:44

Fox News: Estonian PM and NATO chief argued over invoking Article 4 Updated

14:29

New shops, pool and sauna coming to Tallinn's Kalarand

14:19

Estonia to race one more full WRC driver, co-driver at next year's home rally

13:58

Kalev/Cramo learned all of their European Cup opponents

13:53

Voting opens on Tartu resident-proposed city projects

12:41

Tartu Ülikool open Estonian-Latvian league season with win over Kalev/Cramo

12:13

Estonian cocktail champ stirs up winning mocktails

12:08

Estonia to significantly increase weapons purchases from US

11:41

Rainer Kivimäe: Drone community in Estonia needs coordinating

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.10

Number of people in Estonia renouncing Russian citizenship increases

29.09

Expert: Gasoline shortage makes war in Ukraine visible to Russian society

07:25

Shooting down Russian jets would have been a strategic mistake, says EDF chief

01.10

France detains shadow fleet vessel previously stopped by Estonian authorities

01.10

2,765 bank accounts frozen due to missed car tax payments

01.10

Electricity market prices in Estonia to switch to 15-minute intervals from Tuesday Updated

30.09

AI chatbot planned to take on Estonian as a second language in schools workload

01.10

Unemployment growing in wake of gap between youth and employer expectations

30.09

Fine rates to double for state language violations

01.10

Survey: Estonians' sense of security and economic confidence have grown

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo