Estonian cocktail champ stirs up winning mocktails

For Estonia's top cocktail maker, Laur Ihermann, inspiration for innovative, playful drinks can come from anywhere — even a toy store.

Last week, Ihermann was crowned Estonia's champion in nonalcoholic cocktails, or mocktails, and will represent the country at next year's world championships.

The competition demands drinks that are both inventive and flavorful. "My winning drink has six components," Ihermann said. "It smells fruity and fresh, and there's a light fizz to it."

The drink also features a signature rotating effect: a magnet inside the glass spins thanks to a small motor in the base, making each sip feel like the first.

Every drink tells a story. For Ihermann, the inspiration behind his creation came from the hectic pace of life — everyone is always busy.

"It's the same with cocktail makers," he said. "I thought September would be a slow month, but it was packed. And alongside it all, I created this new cocktail."

In the studio, he demonstrated another simple mocktail, filling glasses with ice, adding Orange Spritz syrup, sparkling water and a drop of bitters.

"Mix it up, spray in a bit of orange juice and add a garnish," he noted.

Ihermann said inspiration for his inventive drinks can come from anywhere, often including toy stores, as long as it sparks ideas for playful, memorable cocktails and mocktails.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!