Estonia's alcohol consumption edges down, but concerns remain

News
Sign advertising popular alcoholic beverages in Finnish and Estonian by a cafe patio in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Sign advertising popular alcoholic beverages in Finnish and Estonian by a cafe patio in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Last year, alcohol use among Estonian residents declined — but only by 1.8 percent. Despite the decline, people remain worried about serious social problems caused by alcohol use, a study by the Estonian Institute of Economic Research (EKI) found.

The EKI recently published a nearly 140-page overview of last year's alcohol consumption, policy and market in Estonia. The study revealed that alcohol consumption among Estonian residents is declining, but drunk driving and domestic violence remain acute issues.

In 2024, the average adult Estonian resident consumed an average of 10.7 liters of pure alcohol, down 1.8 percent from 10.9 liters in 2023.

On the other hand, 84 percent of respondents reported consuming alcoholic beverages last year, which is 4 percent more than in the year before. The share of alcohol consumers was equal among both women and men.

The EKI study also analyzed the availability of alcohol in the country. Overall, 87 percent of Estonian residents said they could reach the nearest place to purchase alcohol within ten minutes. Study participants believed the availability of alcohol has remained roughly unchanged in recent years.

One reason for the decrease in alcohol consumption may be that the consumption of non-alcoholic beverages has increased as an alternative. Last year, 66 percent of respondents consumed some kind of non-alcoholic beverage — 6 percent more than in the year before.

Despite the ongoing drop in alcohol consumption, many in Estonia still consider alcohol abuse a serious social issue. Approximately 60 percent of study participants felt that their fellow residents consume too much alcohol.

In 2024, Estonian residents identified drunk driving and domestic violence as the country's most pressing alcohol-related problems, with 88 percent viewing drunk driving and 86 percent seeing domestic violence as serious issues.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

