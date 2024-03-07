X

Statistics: Estonia's February consumer price index up 4.2 percent on year

News
Shopper at a supermarket in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
Shopper at a supermarket in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

This February, the consumer price index (CPI) in Estonia remained steady on month, but increased by 4.2 percent on year, with goods 2.7 percent and services 6.6 percent more expensive on year, Statistics Estonia said Thursday.

According to Viktoria Trasanov, consumer price statistics team lead at Statistics Estonia, compared with last February, the CPI last month was affected the most by price changes related to housing as well as food and non-alcoholic beverages, each of which contributed nearly a fifth of the overall rise.

"Cocoa was 20.8 percent, canned milk 20.5 percent, confectionery 19.5 percent and rice 18.2 percent more expensive than last February," Trasanov noted. "However, other edible oils were 16 percent, fresh vegetables 13.9 percent, sugar 10.7 percent and low-fat milk 10.2 percent cheaper."

Gasoline was also 3.8 percent and diesel fuel 4.8 percent cheaper on year last month.

Compared with January, meanwhile, the CPI was influenced the most by the falling prices of electricity, heat energy and solid fuels and also more expensive February vacation travel, alcohol and tobacco, as well as by transport-related price changes.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

