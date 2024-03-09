X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Manufacturing, industrial demand remains weak

News
Manufacturing in progress.
Manufacturing in progress. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Recently released figures from the statistics office revealed that manufacturing, as with most of industry in Estonia, has contracted significantly on year, thanks in no small part to continued, weak demand from key export partner nations.

Lenno Uusküla, Chief Economist at Luminor, one of the major banks in Estonia, told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK): "One of Estonia's specialties has been in the production of investment and durable goods for export to Sweden."

"Everything relating to the construction sector: Factory buildings, construction structures and furniture, everything associated with real estate. This is what Sweden does not have at the moment. The prices are a bit has grown, but investments and transaction volumes have fallen dramatically," Uusküla went on.

While a glimmer of hope for industry seemed to appear at the end of last year, this evaporated again in January.

Karel Lember, analyst at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, told AK: "We had also expected that it would get better; the figures for December were already quite good, but January turned out to be weaker than expected."

"If we take a look at other indicators - for example: The level of utilization of production capacities in the first quarter of this year was the lowest in the EU. The industrial sector does have sine free resources, but it doesn't have the customers; demand is quite weak."

AK also spoke to the CEO of one affected company, Eesti Kraanavabrik, which makes cranes. CEO Rain Johanson said that as customers are mostly Estonian firms whose client base is mostly in the Scandinavian countries, this has impacted upon them.

"We have also had examples here in which an inquiry for a crane is made, but the investment is not, because their client has canceled an order, so the need for a crane has also gone," Johanson said.

This was particularly noticeable from last September onward, Johanson went on, adding that demand is about half the level it had been.

Manufacturing industrial output fell sharply in January in Estonia by 12 percent on year (industrial production overall fell by nearly 9 percent on year).

There may be hope for recovery in the second half of 2024, however, Uusküla said, in part because the Swedish real estate sector has bottomed out, in other words there can't be further contraction.

From fall, or even spring 2025, Rain Johanson said, there maybe a growth in new orders.

In the meantime the tech and electronics sectors have continued to grow, and this will make its effects known in due course, Lenno Uusküla said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming.

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Mart linnart.

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:06

Jaan Ginter: No legitimate cause for prosecutor general to be fired

10:51

Igor Taro: Eesti 200 was not set up just to follow the ratings

09:12

Manufacturing, industrial demand remains weak

07:45

Kristin Tattar stays in third place after day two of Waco tournament

07:44

Paul Aron promoted to second place in F2 sprint race after another driver disqualified

07:35

Saturday's weather in Estonia remains cold, chance of snow flurries

08.03

Photos: Saaremaa trade school pastry students bake 60 cakes for Women's Day

08.03

Car traffic up less than feared at Southeastern Estonian border checkpoints

08.03

DefMin calling on Jõhvi Municipality to revoke solar park building permit

08.03

Center recoups seat after city councilmember registers non-Tallinn address

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

07.03

Lithuanian intelligence: Russia preparing for long confrontation with NATO

08.03

First six Russian citizens issued orders to leave Latvia

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.03

EKRE leader: Budget hole result of Reform mismanagement, Ukraine support and 'gay' state

07.03

Europe's eastern expansion: On real and perceived borders

28.02

Overview: What is being done and what is planned for Rail Baltica

07.03

Construction of residential properties begins next to Tallinn's Pirita TOP

06.03

Narva bombing 1944: Only the blind cannot see the parallels with Russia today

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: